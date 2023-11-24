Iman Shumpert reportedly made divorce proceedings public after using full names in recent filing

What was apparently intended to be a private divorce proceedings for former couple Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor turned public. This was because the former NBA player reportedly used full names in recent court filings.

Singer-actress Taylor, 32, filed for divorce back in January, some eight months before they made separation public.

She initially wanted to keep proceedings private, using only initials in the documents. But in his own filing, Iman Shumpert included full names, exposing the process to much publicity.

In legal documents that Taylor filed, she reportedly claims that the one-time NBA champion was insecure about her fame and would be annoyed if he was cast aside during public events they attended.

Also, the actress has alleged Shumpert was involved in multiple cheating scandals when they were together. However, this was in direct contrast to what she said when they made the separation public that infidelity was “1000%” not the reason for it.

Taylor has claimed she was treated cruelly and subjected to "extremely narcissistic behavior by Shumpert throughout the majority of her marriage."

Taylor and Iman Shumpert got married in October 2016 and they have two children together, Junie and Rue. She is now reportedly seeking temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their two children, joint legal custody, and child support. She has also claimed Shumpert left the family home in October and hasn't spent significant time with their kids since then.

Iman Shumpert’s former wife proclaims herself as a self-made woman

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife Teyana Taylor takes pride in being a self-made woman and artist, who worked hard for everything she has now.

The “Coming 2 America” actress made that clear in a recent interview with Hustle Sensation, saying:

“You need to fight. This what you want? You fight for it, you know what I’m sayin’. I think that that’s what gave me strength. I fight for every role. I fight for every blessing. I fight and I’m willing to do the work. And I fight because I haven’t really had many people here to fight for me.”

As of 2023, Taylor has an approximated net worth of $5 million, which reportedly came from the work she has done as a singer, dancer and actress.(via Celebrity Net Worth)

She got an early major break when she was 15 in 2006, when her services were enlisted to choreograph Beyonce’s hit single “Ring the Alarm.” The following year, she was signed to a contract by Interscope Records.

She saw her recording career steadily grow since, working with superstar artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West and John Legend, among others.

She has also ventured into acting both in movies and television.

Among the recent films she was part of were “Coming 2 America” in 2021, starring Eddie Murphy, and “White Men Can’t Jump” (2023).