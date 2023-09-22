Amid swirling trade speculations, Damian Lillard unleashes 'Paid In Full' video from his 'Don D.O.L.L.A.' album

Damian Lillard released the music video for his song "Paid In Full" a couple of days ago. Lillard's rap career continues to skyrocket despite the trade speculations surrounding him ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. He wants to get traded to the Miami Heat, but the Portland Trail Blazers began speaking to other teams.

"Paid In Full" is one of the tracks on Lillard's fifth album called "Don D.O.L.L.A" and it features Tobe Nwigwe. Rapper Cam'ron also made a cameo in the music video considering the song is an homage to his 2002 film of the same name.

"This that meet me outside, this that family 'til I die," Lillard rapped in the chorus. "This that MJ 45, run the bases and I'm back. This that travel, never pack, fill the jet with Louis bags. This that happy that they mad, we too rich out here to flash."

Damian Lillard is one of the few NBA superstars who is actually good at rapping. Lillard even thought that he's a better rapper than Shaquille O'Neal in a recent appearance on the "It Is What It Is" podcast.

"I respect Shaq, he went platinum," Lillard said. "I respect what Shaq did as an artist, I have nothing against him. ... But if you listen to the rhymes, when you listen to the song, I just feel like nobody who’s been an athlete has been better than me at making music/rapping."

Damian Lillard and Shaquille O'Neal even had a brief feud, wherein they both released diss tracks back in 2019. Lillard likely has a future in rapping and producing more music once he retires, while the LA Lakers legend has been making a name for himself in the EDM scene as DJ Diesel.

Multiple teams linked to Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard finally had enough of the Portland Trail Blazers and requested a trade before the 2023 NBA Draft. Lillard prefers to get traded to the Miami Heat, wherein he can contend for an NBA championship with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

However, the Blazers are exploring other options and reportedly began talking to other teams. The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls have been linked to Lillard, but it seems like the Heat remains the favorite to land the 33-year-old superstar guard.

According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, the Blazers front office has not been convinced by offers from other teams. The Heat could inch closer to acquiring Lillard, with Tyler Herro as the best young player available. Portland also want to get things done before training camp.

