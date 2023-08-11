"And I'm serious about marrying Rubi Rose": Fans mercilessly mock Rudy Gobert's efforts to become a 3-point threat

Rudy Gobert received some traction recently when the France Basketball Team uploaded a video on Twitter of the big man warming up with 3-point shots.

Gobert isn't known as a shooter from downtown, however, the league has operated on new grounds that have allowed centers to expand their range to the 3-point line.

NBA fans obviously had a lot to say with their reactions to the video posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, and I'm serious about marrying Rubi Rose."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

Fan Reaction #9

Fan Reaction #10

Rudy Gobert has never added the 3-point shot to his game during the 10 seasons he has played in the league. Gobert has mostly thrived on his defensive presence at the rim, his rebounding and even being a lob threat.

Interestingly enough, the Timberwolves big man hasn't added a proper game at the post to add to his offensive capabilities.

With some of his offensive gaps, the spacing of the Minnesota Timberwolves offense has suffered alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns plays in the opposite way to Gobert, as he thrives on the offensive end with his ability to shoot from anywhere on the court. During the 2022-23 season, Towns shot 49.5%, including 36.6% from 3-point range.

If Gobert is able to knock down shots from beyond the arc throughout the 2023 FIBA World Cup, things could get interesting for the Timberwolves next season.

Rudy Gobert talks about the goal in mind for France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

France has been one of the best teams when it comes to international tournaments. With the 2023 FIBA World Cup set to begin in just a matter of days, Rudy Gobert talked about the team's mindset for the competition, as reported by Chloe Merrell from Olympics.com.

"Gold. Gold is the goal," Gobert said. "Some of the best players in the world are going to be there. Some of the best teams in the world are going to bet there. So for us, it is just to be the best team that we can be, be focused on ourselves, and hopefully get better throughout the competition."

After winning bronze in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, silver in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it's time to bring home gold for France.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)