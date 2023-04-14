Andrew Wiggins injury update: Steve Kerr says Warriors star cleared to play Game 1 against Kings

Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to play in Game 1 of the first-round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Warriors coach told reporters after Thursday's practice that Wiggins looked good and ready to go after missing the last 25 games of the regular season.

In a news conference on Thursday, Kerr discussed Golden State's preparations for their upcoming series against the Kings. The four-time champion coach gave the team some light work and no scrimmage. Wiggins participated fully and will be available on Saturday.

"Today is a much lighter day after the scrimmage yesterday," Kerr said. "We continue to go on our game plan and kind of went through a lot of half court stuff. No scrimmage today, it was a good day. Andrew looks great and he's feeling good and ready to go."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr shares that Andrew Wiggins looks great and is ready to go Steve Kerr shares that Andrew Wiggins looks great and is ready to go 🙌 https://t.co/Mxts9XAnVu

Andrew Wiggins has not played a game since Feb. 13 due to a private family matter. He has been absent since then and only returned to the Warriors on Apr. 4. It was then reported that Wiggins' private family matter was his father Mitchell, who was dealing with a a serious medical situation.

The Golden State Warriors secured the sixth seed without Wiggins. He would have been ruled out of the play-in tournament had the defending champs failed to get the No. 6 spot. He started his reconditioning after returning to the team, and it took less than two weeks to get him back into playing shape.

Andrew Wiggins could come off the bench in Game 1

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins will return to the court on Saturday in Game 1 of the first round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Warriors are considering bringing Wiggins off the bench.

Golden State is also going to limit Wiggins' playing time as he continues to get back into shape. Charania noted that the Warriors are looking to play the former first overall pick a minimum of 20-25 minutes in Game 1.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.

The Warriors are using Donte DiVincenzo as the starting small forward in the final two games of the regular season, which were both wins. Jonathan Kuminga got the bulk of the minutes during Wiggins' absence.

In 37 games this season, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He's expected to guard Kings star De'Aaron Fox at times in what could be a very interesting playoff matchup between the Warriors and Kings.

