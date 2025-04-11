Anthony Edwards explains Michael Jordan's role in 44-point “blackout” vs Grizzlies 

Minnesota Timberwolves rising superstar shooting guard Anthony Edwards erupted for 44 points during Thursday's pivotal 141-125 late-season road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Afterward, the three-time All-Star touched on how Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan played a role in his big night.

Ad

Minnesota entered the evening one game behind Memphis, with both Western Conference squads looking to avoid the play-in tournament. Edwards came through in the high-stakes contest, scoring 18 of his game-high 44 points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves pulled away behind a franchise-record 52-point third frame.

In addition to his scoring total, Edwards finished with five rebounds, three assists and seven 3-pointers, shooting a blistering 13-for-19 (68.4%).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Edwards' co-star Julius Randle chipped in a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double to help Minnesota overcome Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant's team-best 36-point performance.

The Timberwolves' critical win moved them into a tie with Memphis (47-33) for the West's No. 7 seed with two outings remaining. However, the Grizzlies possess the tiebreaker.

During his postgame interview, Edwards attributed his standout play to his trainer regularly sending him clips of Jordan talking about his signature offensive confidence.

Ad

"C Hines, my trainer, told me to black out tonight, so I tried to do that," Edwards said (timestamp: 0:16).

"We've been watching — I know people are gonna love this — he sends me MJ videos every day about blacking out. I think MJ said something like, 'Why would I worry about a miss if I haven't taken the shot yet?'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fortunately for Minnesota fans, Edwards seemingly embodied Jordan's mindset en route to one of his top offensive showings of the season.

Also Read: Ja Morant needs more than “grenades” to beat Anthony Edwards, says former NBA champ

Anthony Edwards' confidence builds as postseason nears

Anthony Edwards' Michael Jordan-esque approach comes at an optimal time for the Timberwolves, who still have a shot at securing a top-six seed.

Ad

Following Thursday's victory, they have the same record as the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors (47-33). Moreover, they are only one game behind the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets (48-32).

While Minnesota will need help from the teams above it to move up, Edwards appears focused on the task at hand.

"We've got two more tough games," Edwards said. "We've got a game tomorrow and then a game in like a day. So, we've just gotta get ready, come out. We don't know what's ahead of us with all the positions five through eight, so we've just gotta take care of business."

Ad

Regardless of seeding, if Edwards enters the play-in/playoffs at full tilt, it should bode well for the Timberwolves' chances of making another deep playoff run. They are coming off a conference finals run last year, the franchise's first since 2004.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards drops 2-word shoutout as Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober debuts his signature ‘AE 1 low’ kicks vs Astros

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tristan Rawcliffe Tristan Rawcliffe is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda. Basketball has been Tristan's lifelong passion since age 11, and hailing from Brantford, Ontario, Tristan's loyalty lies with the Toronto Raptors.



He is a big fan of Nikola Jokic for his fundamental playstyle and Scottie Barnes for his versatility and potential. Tristan credits Nick Nurse for leading the Raptors to their first championship in 2019 and he holds Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs as his favorite NBA moment.



Tristan is an all-around stats enthusiast and excels with statistical research skills to enrich his articles with compelling data and facts.



When he's not writing about basketball, Tristan enjoys spending time with family, playing sports and board games, swimming with his six-year-old son and traveling around Davao. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.