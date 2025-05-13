Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel pairs $5,000 bag with smart glasses in bathroom mirror selfie

Jeanine Robel has been with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, supporting him during the ongoing NBA playoffs. While on the road with Edwards, Robel has been posting updates from her day-to-day life.

On Monday, the NBA star's girlfriend posted a bathroom mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Robel wore a blue striped T-shirt and matched it with a pair of denim jeans and smart glasses.

One of the highlights of the selfie was her bag. She had a luxurious $5,000 hot pink Chanel flap bag [per Madison Avenue Couture] on the slab.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

In another story, Robel posted a picture of her holding her drink in a Chase Center-themed glass.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves seized a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. The Warriors are missing Steph Curry, so Edwards reaching the Western Conference final is as real as it gets.

Given that the Warriors are scheduled to play without Curry in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Timberwolves have a strong chance to win the series.

Jeanine Robel spends perfect romantic night out with boyfriend Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards defeated LeBron James' Lakers in the first round and now, he is on the verge of taking out Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors in the second round. Ant-Man has been busy lately, doing justice to the moniker "Legend Killer" given to him by WWE star Randy Orton.

While Edwards has been busy with the playoff schedule, he took time for a romantic night out on Mother's Day with his girlfriend. Jeanine

Robel's social media post showed Aislynn's parents sharing a tender moment during the night out.

In her first story post on Sunday, Robel was fondly looking at the Timberwolves star while he appeared to be talking to her. They had a car concert planned for later, but Robel was seemingly stuck in the moment.

"Know we had to do our car concert afterwards 💙," Robel wrote in the post.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

In the subsequent story, she posted a mirror selfie with the NBA star.

"Thank you ... today was perfect 💕!" she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel welcomed their daughter Aislynn in March last year. Off the field, Edwards is fighting child support cases involving Ayesha Howard and Alexandra Descroches.

