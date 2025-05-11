Anthony Edwards’ ex Alexandra Descroches gushes over his child with Ayesha Howard on special day

Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard was in the news over a paternity lawsuit involving the Minnesota Timberwolves star. The former couple had a daughter, Aubri, in October last year and are still engaged in the court battle over child support.
On Saturday, Howard made a special post on her Instagram handle, dedicated to her 7-month-old daughter. She posted a picture of Aubri in Cali sitting on a white chair in her striped dress with a summer hat on.
"Aubri' Summers ☀️ showing Cali love," she wrote in the caption.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Anthony Edwards' former girlfriend, Alexandra Descroches, with whom he shares son Amir, also showered Aubri with love in the comment section.
"The prettiest girl in the world 🥹💗," Descroches wrote.
Howard replied to Descroches' comment and, in return, also showed love to Amir.
"@iamallyd and her brother Amir is the cutest 🫶🏽😘," she wrote.
Alexandra Descroches also made a special post for Aubri on her Instagram Story.
Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards have filed paternity suits in two separate locations. Edwards has filed the suit in Georgia claiming that Howard was the resident of Georgia and has her business there. On the other hand, Howard claimed that she had no ties with the state anymore and had no plan to move back.
Alexandra Descroches denies ties with Timberwolves star
Anthony Edwards and Alexandra Descroches have also been in a legal battle over their son, Amir. According to The Shade Room, Descroches and Edwards' son Amir is one year old, and they have been in a court battle after Descroches refiled for child support.
Days after the court filing was reported, Descroches took to her social media and posted a public message urging people to stop associating her name with the Timberwolves star. However, didn't name-call Edwards in the post.
"Please stop associating my name with that man!" she wrote. "Stop posting old sh!t chopping it up to make it seem what it is not damn! Its step daddy season WTF 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰we dont know that man thank ya."
In her subsequent post, she called out people for digging up the past since she had already moved on in her life.
"Everyone moved on in there lives im confused why old stuff is being posted? Plus yall aint never heard of a sperm bank baby 🥰," she wrote in her next IG Story.
According to the court documents, Descroches' team has alleged that Anthony Edwards had "superior financial power" and was 'suppressing Descroches' rights. It was also reported that Descroches' representatives were asking for more child support which currently stood between $5,000 and $7,200.
According to the NBA star's team, the case should be filed in Georgia, where the child was conceived, against Descroches' filing, which is in New York.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.