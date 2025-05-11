Anthony Edwards’ ex Alexandra Descroches gushes over his child with Ayesha Howard on special day

Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard was in the news over a paternity lawsuit involving the Minnesota Timberwolves star. The former couple had a daughter, Aubri, in October last year and are still engaged in the court battle over child support.

Ad

On Saturday, Howard made a special post on her Instagram handle, dedicated to her 7-month-old daughter. She posted a picture of Aubri in Cali sitting on a white chair in her striped dress with a summer hat on.

"Aubri' Summers ☀️ showing Cali love," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anthony Edwards' former girlfriend, Alexandra Descroches, with whom he shares son Amir, also showered Aubri with love in the comment section.

"The prettiest girl in the world 🥹💗," Descroches wrote.

Howard replied to Descroches' comment and, in return, also showed love to Amir.

"@iamallyd and her brother Amir is the cutest 🫶🏽😘," she wrote.

Comment by Alexandra Descroches

Alexandra Descroches also made a special post for Aubri on her Instagram Story.

Ad

[Credit: IG/@iamallyd]

Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards have filed paternity suits in two separate locations. Edwards has filed the suit in Georgia claiming that Howard was the resident of Georgia and has her business there. On the other hand, Howard claimed that she had no ties with the state anymore and had no plan to move back.

Ad

Alexandra Descroches denies ties with Timberwolves star

Anthony Edwards and Alexandra Descroches have also been in a legal battle over their son, Amir. According to The Shade Room, Descroches and Edwards' son Amir is one year old, and they have been in a court battle after Descroches refiled for child support.

Days after the court filing was reported, Descroches took to her social media and posted a public message urging people to stop associating her name with the Timberwolves star. However, didn't name-call Edwards in the post.

Ad

"Please stop associating my name with that man!" she wrote. "Stop posting old sh!t chopping it up to make it seem what it is not damn! Its step daddy season WTF 🥰 🥰 🥰 🥰we dont know that man thank ya."

[Credit: IG/@alexandra_desroches]

In her subsequent post, she called out people for digging up the past since she had already moved on in her life.

Ad

"Everyone moved on in there lives im confused why old stuff is being posted? Plus yall aint never heard of a sperm bank baby 🥰," she wrote in her next IG Story.

[Credit: IG/@alexandra_desroches]

According to the court documents, Descroches' team has alleged that Anthony Edwards had "superior financial power" and was 'suppressing Descroches' rights. It was also reported that Descroches' representatives were asking for more child support which currently stood between $5,000 and $7,200.

According to the NBA star's team, the case should be filed in Georgia, where the child was conceived, against Descroches' filing, which is in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.