Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel unveils March Madness look with stunning blonde makeover

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, is riding with the biggest event in the country. In her latest social media post, the girlfriend of the Minnesota Timberwolves star unveiled her first look in her dedication to March Madness.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, Robel posted pictures of herself in a Von Dutch white & green varsity jacket and a pair of green sweatpants. One of the featured pictures in the post also showed her rocking a pair of denim jeans, which she paired with a full-sleeve crop top.

Moreover, Jeanine Robel's blonde makeover also aesthetized the overall look. She recently dropped her raven-haired style and has been rolling with a blonde one.

"March madness ! 💚," Robel captioned the post.

Kendra Randle and others shower love on Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel's wholesome "life lately" post

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, proudly flaunts her motherhood, and it is apparent in her Instagram bio, where she writes, "I just love being a mom." Most of Robel's life revolves around her son, Krue Karter, whom she had with rapper Chief Keef, and her daughter Aislynn with Edwards.

On Thursday, Jeanine Robel made another post, giving a peek into her life lately. Rocking the blonde hair for the first time, Robel also posted adorable pictures of her children.

"life lately 🌸," she wrote in the caption.

The wholesome post received love from her friends in the NBA family, and the first one to shower love on Robel was Wendell Carter's girlfriend, Lexi Gordon. She urged Robel to keep the blonde hair.

"loveeee the blonde, pls keep it 😫💗," Gordon commented on the post.

Anthony Edwards' teammate Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, who also rocks a blonde hairstyle, also commented, showing love for Robel's new look.

"Cause if the blonde didn’t get posted I was going to be mad 😂😍," Kendra wrote.

Lamelo Ball's girlfriend Ana Montana gushed over Robel's wholesome post.

"So beautiful 😍," she commented.

Taurean Prince's wife, Hannah Usman, also commented on the post.

"Pretty mamas," Usman wrote.

Comments on Robel's post

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel have been together since 2020. Robel revealed their relationship in the same year when she posted a picture with the Timberwolves star. Since then, Robel has been seen courtside supporting Edwards.

After the couple welcomed their daughter Aislynn in May, Anthony Edwards now has another fan cheering for him. Robel and both her children accompanied the Timberwolves star to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

