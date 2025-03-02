PICS: Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel turn up the fun for their daughter's first birthday bash

Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel celebrated their daughter Aislynn's first birthday on Saturday. The girlfriend of the Minnesota Timberwolves star made a series of posts on her social media, giving a peek into her daughter's special day.

Edwards and Robel welcomed their daughter last year while the NBA star was playing a regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards left the game at halftime to be around Robel in the hospital.

The posts shared on Robel's Instagram story showed the couple showering love on their daughter in a red and rose pink themed birthday party. In one of the pictures, Edwards and Robel posed for a family picture. Robel's son Krue also appeared in the picture.

Pictures from baby Aislynn's birthday [Credit: IG/@coutureinc2]

A picture showed the Minnesota Timberwolves star adorably holding his daughter.

Robel and Edwards also turned up the fun for their daughter by dancing around Aislynn while she sat clueless on the baby chair. Anthony Edwards also carried a cake for his daughter while showing his dance moves.

Anthony Edwards' GF Jeanine Robel reveals fun facts about their daughter Aislynn

Anthony Edwards' GF Jeanine Robel has spent almost a year just taking care of her daughter Aislynn. While Robel has credited Edwards for being a great support, she has played an instrumental part in keeping the balance, taking most of the parental responsibility.

A day before baby Aislynn celebrated her first birthday, the elated mother made a post about her daughter's favorite and least favorite things. Robel revealed the list of her most favorite things, including dancing and TV shows, dancing in her IG story post.

"things about"

"-Loves to dance to bossababy theme song/ Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme song/miss Rachel I'm so happy."

"-Favorite shows: Finding Nemo/Miss Rachel"

"-favorite words: dada dada dada/Thank ya"

"-favorite person: dad an my uncles cause they hold me all day."

Robel also gave a small list of the least favorite things of her one-year-old daughter and one of them was taking a nap.

"Least favorable

-taking a nap

-no paci during awake hours

-getting my hair done."

Anthony Edwards and Robel have been reportedly dating since 2020. The social media celebrity has been very vocal about her relationship with the Timberwolves star and she is often seen supporting her longtime boyfriend during his games.

Jeanine Robel also has a child from her previous relationship. She had her son Krue from her past relationship with American rapper Chief Keef.

