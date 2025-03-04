Anthony Edwards makes legal move amid child support fight with ex-partner Ayesha Howard

Anthony Edwards celebrated the first birthday of his daughter Aislynn, whom he shares with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel on Saturday. Aislynn is one of the two daughters whom Edwards had in 2024. He had another daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, with ex-partner Ayesha Howard in October.

Just days after celebrating Aislynn's first birthday, In Touch reported about a development in Edwards' paternity suit, that the paternity test from December revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves star was the father of Aubri.

However, according to In Touch, the latest court documents revealed that Edwards expressed to the judge in the court that he didn't want to visit or share the custody of the child. Moreover, the NBA star was willing to pay child support to Howard.

"I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri," Edwards said in the written declaration. "Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature."

Meanwhile, Edwards and his lawyer also contested Howard's claim for child support. According to the Timberwolves star, Howard resided in Georgia, but she moved to California to claim a higher amount.

"(Ayesha’s) conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order," Edwards' lawyer said in a statement in the court. "Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated."

Howard's claim was declined by the California court. The child support case is likely to go to a Georgia court, where Anthony Edwards had originally filed for the paternity test.

Previously, Ayesha Howard had publicly shared a series of screenshots of her conversation with the NBA star. The conversation showed Anthony Edwards asking Howard to have an abortion, while Howard intended to keep the baby.

Anthony Edwards' GF Jeanine Robel revealed her feelings about NBA star having baby with Ayesha Howard

Just days after Ayesha Howard confirmed the birth of her child with Anthony Edwards, the NBA star's girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, opened up about her feelings about the drama. In a live video, Robel said that even before the news hit the media, she knew about everything.

"I'll say this, y'all just finding out. ... You were saying that I was hurting on the inside or whatever the case, and I'm just. You gotta pick a side. ... I'm not a wife," Robel said.

Robel and Anthony Edwards have been together since 2020. She also has a son Krue with rapper Chief Keef.

