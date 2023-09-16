"Anything is possible" - Aaron Rodgers quotes iconic Kevin Garnett remark, discusses Achilles injury recovery timeline for NFL comeback

New York fans couldn't catch a break after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon rupture during the first few plays for his new team.

As he starts his road to recovery, Rodgers drew motivation from former NBA star, Kevin Garnett, whose words after winning 2008 Championship are etched in basketball folklore.

The New York Jets suffered an unfortunate injury to Rodgers, who was traded to the team in August for the Green Bay Packers' first and fifth-round selections of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Recently, he was asked about his well-being and recovery on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers made sure not to make fans worry but was also honest with what he's been experiencing as of late.

"I stood up and put weight in on my foot and felt like I had drop foot. I knew right there. It was 95% sure..." Rodgers said when asked about if he was aware of what kind of injury it was. "I was pretty confident that it was Achilles. There's been some guys with some interesting time tables on Achilles returns, but we'll see what happens. There's a process, certain markers we gotta hit.

Pat McAfee asked if the NFL icon is hinting at a possible return during the NFL Playoffs and Rodgers had this to say.

"I'm not gonna make any of those statements, that's fair to myself. As Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything is possible.' ...I'm gonna try and push this thing as much as it will allow me to. There's markers I gotta see, where I'm at after a week, in two weeks and then a month, and two months and then we'll see what the conversation is from there."

Fans are already desperate to see him back on the field once again, but there's a ton of precautionary measures that Rodgers has to undergo before that. At least he has Garnett's motivational cry that he can always keep in mind.

Aaron Rodgers remembered Kobe Bryant the moment he got injured

The late Kobe Bryant suffered an Achilles tear during his latter years in the league, which led to his eventual retirement.

Now, it's Aaron Rodgers in the latter years of his NFL career, and he faces a long recovery ahead of him to fix his ruptured Achilles.

According to Rodgers, he remembered the LA Lakers great when he was injured.

"I knew Kobe had done his Achilles and I thought about him Monday night."

Rodgers has been in contact with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on Bryant's Achilles tendon. He also operated on Tom Brady's knee back in 2008.

