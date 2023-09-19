"Are you calling me a flopper?" - James Harden disgruntled while answering about new flopping rule in NBA

James Harden became a hot topic in the NBA during the summer after he asked for a trade to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, his request has not been fulfilled, as Philadelphia is not willing to let him go. Thus, the start of the Sixers' training camp in early October should shed more light on his future with the franchise.

However, this was not the only reason why the former NBA MVP made headlines this offseason. The NBA's decision to change the flopping rule and award opponents one free throw when a player gets called for flopping had fans and people around the league speculating about how much Harden will be affected by the new rule.

Speaking with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports in July, Harden addressed the rule change, even though he was initially offended by Salmon's question.

"Are you calling me a flopper?" Harden said. "They put the rule in, you know, a few years ago, and then they just kind of like went away from it. So, I mean, honestly, like, it doesn’t affect me. I’m sure that will happen for everyone in the league because it’s part of the game.

"If it happens, it happens. You shoot a free throw and then move on. They’re just trying to put more authenticity into the game, and I’m here for it."

There have been a few times during his career that James Harden has been seen flopping to either draw a foul and go to the line or force an offensive foul. Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he gets called for flopping this season and gives his opponents a free throw.

The new rule is part of the NBA's desire to stop flopping. Over the past decade, the league has fined and suspended players who repeatedly flop to draw a foul offensively or get a charge on the other end.

Top James Harden flopping attempts in the NBA

Fans and people around the NBA consider James Harden one of the biggest floppers in the game. Over the years, he has offered some moments when flopping was so obvious that it came as a surprise that referees missed the call.

One of them came in 2021, when Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers made a layup to tie a game against the Brooklyn Nets, but he was called for an offensive foul after appearing to shove Harden with his left hand. This play created a lot of controversy, with the former NBA MVP being called out for flopping.

Another flopping attempt was during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz, when he was trying to guard Rudy Gobert and fell to the floor even though Gobert barely touched him. Gobert was called for an offensive foul.

During his time with the Rockets, he locked former Lakers guard Josh Hart's arm and tried to shoot the ball, but instead of getting called for flopping and an offensive foul, he drew the foul.

With that in mind, even though he doesn't consider himself a flopper, we should expect James Harden to be one of the first NBA stars who will be called for flopping and will award their opponents a free throw, based on the new rule.