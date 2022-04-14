“I’m back” - Armando Bacot imitates Michael Jordan’s return from retirement as he announces he will play for UNC again next year

Armando Bacot is looking to return to the UNC Tar Heels next season, and he decided to announce it by channeling North Carolina legend Michael Jordan's return from retirement.

Armando Bacot had the option to go to the NBA Draft after his performance during March Madness, but he has decided to return to UNC for another season to try and win a championship.

In deciding how to announce his return to the North Carolina Tar Heels, he imitated a North Carolina basketball alumni in Michael Jordan.

When Michael Jordan decided to return to the Chicago Bulls after his first retirement by releasing a similar statement, the "I'm back" moment was iconic for Michael Jordan, and Bacot is paying homage with the statement.

With Bacot deciding to return to North Carolina for another season, he will also try to imitate Michael Jordan by winning a championship for the Tar Heels.

Given that the team was in the national championship game during the previous season, they will be considered favorites for the championship with Bacot's return and the teammates that he has staying with the Tar Heels.

Armando Bacot's return could be a smart decision for himself and Michael Jordan's UNC Tar Heels.

After a tough loss in the national championship game, Bacot and Tar Heels will look for one last ride.

Armando Bacot and the UNC Tar Heels will look to win a national championship after losing last season in the national championship game, but that may not be the only reason for his return.

Bacot had a strong NCAA tournament performance and an overall strong season, but he was not one of the players guaranteed to be a top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Since he is not guaranteed to be a top selection in the NBA Draft, his NIL money is comparable to what he would make as a second-round pick or undrafted player.

North Carolina has strong donors in their alumni base that are able to provide resources and NIL deals, such as Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's relationship with his school.

Armando Bacot is just one player who can take advantage of the new NIL arrangements to return to school for another year and try to develop more rather than risk his future in the NBA Draft.

With the decision not to go to the NBA now, Bacot has the potential to win a national championship for the Tar Heels and try to improve his NBA Draft stock with another strong season.

For Armando Bacot, paying homage to Jordan is part of an overall smart decision for his current situation and his basketball future.

