Arrest warrant issued for international student who broke into Steph Curry's home

A weird incident involving NBA megastar Steph Curry took place last October. As CBS News Bay Area reported, an international student attempted to break into Curry's house in Atherton. Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, were not at home, but their three kids were, per reports.

According to CBS Sports, the 18-year-old international student, named Sheng Gao, said he broke into the house to get an autograph from the four-time NBA champion. Police arrested him a few hours after the incident, and Gao was scheduled to appear in court in early December.

The judge issued an arrest warrant after the 18-year-old didn't appear in court last week. Steph Curry has yet to comment on this incident.

Steph Curry is 'sick of talking' about Warriors' struggles

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle as we are getting closer to the end of the third month of the regular season. The Warriors have won 10 of their first 22 games and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference, seven games behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5).

The four-time champion wants to see his team get back on track as soon as possible and has no desire to continue to talk about the team's early struggles.

"Whatever it is, if it’s within our control, we have to do it if we are going to be a serious team. I’m sick of talking about it, too," Curry said. "We just have to do it. Right now it’s just about winning games. You can’t let too much of this early part of the year go by without getting some type of safety net in the standings."

"You get over .500 and built momentum, it can change the vibe of your team really quickly because winning cures a lot of frustrations." [via The Press Democrat].

"We got all the pieces that we need to win. You look at some of the game we’re losing, we have to tighten up in the margins. But we know what it takes to win a championship and we have all those thing," he added.

Steph Curry has played in 20 games, averaging 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors will try to get back on track against the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday at FootPrint Center.

The Suns can have their Big Three available, as Bradley Beal is set to return to the lineup after missing the past month with a back injury.