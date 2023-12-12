Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest update for Suns superstar (Dec. 12)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will look to snap their two-game losing skid when they host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. The Suns will want to get back on track after losing their last two games and climb up in the Western Conference standings.

Devin Booker is not part of Phoenix's official injury report and hence will be in the lineup vs the Warriors. Fellow megastar Bradley Beal will also be available, after being sidelined for a month to recover from a back injury.

Tuesday's game could see the Suns' Big Three in full action, as Kevin Durant is questionable to play due to a left ankle sprain, but there is a good chance he will eventually be in the lineup.

"It still becomes an initial phase of these three playing together. There's going to be a cohesion that has to be built amongst them and the guys that are out there with them. ... You never know how these things are going to shape. Sometimes it clicks right away because of their talent alone and sometimes it takes time," Suns' coach Frank Vogel said pregame, via NBA.com.

Devin Booker has appeared in 13 of the Suns' first 22 games, averaging 27.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 8.1 apg, on 47.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Phoenix has had 12 wins and 10 losses so far.

Devin Booker excited about Bradley Beal's return to Suns lineup

Bradley Beal will return to the Phoenix Suns' lineup vs the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday and that gives the Suns an extra weapon in offense.

Speaking with the media heading into Tuesday's game, Booker talked about what Beal can bring to the floor for Phoenix and shared his excitement for his return.

"That's the nightmares that all coaches have trying to guard Brad... He's a problem. You know he can stop on a dime and get to his pull-up so fast. But he’s also played different roles," Booker told media, via SportsRush.

He added:

"You know, I think the last couple of years, he was more of a facilitator. And then a year before that, he averaged 30 a game. It just shows the versatility of what he can do. You know, he’s just a – he’s a problem."

