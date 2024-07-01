As Paul George gets traded to 76ers, wife Daniela enjoys a fun night out dancing to Abba's classic in Mexico

While the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Paul George to the city of brotherly love, his wife Daniela Rajic appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed a girls' night out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Monday. The 33-year-old was seen happily guzzling drinks while documenting the festivities on her Instagram stories.

She was dressed in a red straight cut outfit and paired the ensemble with a golden necklace, a mini golden clutch bag, and flat open-toed heels. While out partying, she was also spotted dancing to some of ABBA's greatest hits: ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).’

On Friday, she shared a photo with her husband as they cosied up at a golf course.

Paul George with his wife Daniela in Mexico / Instagram: @danielarajic

George and Rajic started dating in 2013, and have celebrated many milestones together—including starting a family. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia, in May 2014. Three years later, their second daughter, Natasha, was born. Their youngest, a son named Paul Vuk George, was born in October 2021.

The couple got engaged in November 2020, and tied the knot in June 2022.

Paul George joins Sixers in blockbuster deal

Hours after the Clippers announced that George declined his player option and decided to leave Los Angeles, reports confirmed that he had come to terms with the Sixers on a four-year $212 million contract.

The nine-time All-Star will team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, potentially offering Philadelphia its strongest opportunity to progress beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Similar to the Sixers, George's 2023-24 season ended with a first-round playoff exit. He has yet to reach the NBA Finals, and the Sixers themselves haven't advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs since 2001.

At 34 years old, George has remained at an elite level and maintained an average of 22.6 points last year. This marked his ninth consecutive season with at least 20 points per game.

His reported contract with the Sixers represents the top-tier deal that he couldn't secure with the Clippers. After several rounds of negotiations, Los Angeles chose a different path to maintain flexibility under the new team-building rules of the collective bargaining agreement.

