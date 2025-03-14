"Astronomical tanking for Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans erupt over De'Aaron Fox's season-ending surgery amid Spurs' Victor Wembanyama blow

The San Antonio Spurs suffered another unfortunate setback after ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that De'Aaron Fox is out for the season. Charania reported on Thursday that Fox will undergo a season-ending finger surgery for the tendon damage in his left pinkie. The one-time All-Star was limited to 17 games with the Spurs, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

According to the NBA Insider, Fox sustained the injury during training camp in October but chose to play through it. The organization and Fox later decided on surgery to expedite recovery, enabling him to build chemistry with his teammates during the offseason.

San Antonio has sidelined two key players this season. All-Star center Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

After fans found out about the news on Fox, they revealed their thoughts on social media. Here is some of what they said about the decision to shut him down.

"Astronomical tanking for cooper flagg," one fan said.

"Spurs tanking and getting another top pick," another fan said.

"If these dudes get Cooper Flagg. The nba will have its new dynasty," one fan commented.

Other fans looked at it differently, as they expect Fox to be healthy with Wemby next season.

"Smart…. Shutting him down with Wemby for next season," a fan said.

"Smart, get the surgery relax and get a nice training camp in with wemby," another fan said.

"He might as well shut it down and come back 100% with Wemby next season. #Spurs" one fan commented.

The Spurs traded for Fox at the deadline from the Sacramento Kings via a three-time deal with the Chicago Bulls.

De'Aaron Fox was looking forward to playing against the Pelicans before the Spurs shut him down

San Antonio got back to their winning ways on Wednesday after suffering a three-game losing streak. They had a 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to De'Aaron Fox's 32 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.

With their win, Fox was excited to face the New Orleans Pelicans, a team they lost to twice since the trade deadline.

"Especially dropping two in a row to New Orleans," Fox said, "you definitely want to come out there and win those games, but I wouldn't say that they're any different than others. I mean, you play 82 games, so you have to figure out a way to have that same motivation night in and night out."

On Friday, the Spurs will play against the Charlotte Hornets before playing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

