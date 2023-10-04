"At least a 93": Kyrie Irving reveals desired NBA 2k24 rating while dissing Ronnie 2K

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to NBA 2k and has been monitoring how the game rates him. In his opinion, he was given a lower rating when NBA 2k24 was released, and puts the blame on Ronnie 2k for undermining what he can do inside the basketball court.

Ronnie 2k is currently the digital marketing director for 2k Spots and has been known to be in charge of what rating an NBA player gets. Irving clarified that he is not against the decision to put him at 90 rating but he feels that he should have been scored higher.

"I'm not at odds with Ronnie right now to 2k ratings people but for them to rate me at 90? Come on, man!" said Irving while testing out NBA 2k24.

Only Kyrie Irving and Zion Williamson were rated 90 when NBA 2k24 was launched. There are only 16 players given a rating higher than 90 and that includes Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Donovan Mitchell.

"At least a 93," Irving answered when asked about what his rating should be.

The former Duke Blue Devil also believes that some of his stats like layups, free throws and playmaking should be higher than what Ronnie 2k put in the game.

"I don't care where it's going to be. I know where I deserve to be. 13 years in the game, you rate me at 90? They don't rate me high enough. I'm not jacking that," Irving said.

Kyrie Irving plays as a big man when playing NBA 2k24

In a surprising revelation, Kyrie Irving disclosed his NBA 2k gaming strategy. Despite his real-life ability to play the guard, he confessed that he loves to play a big man.

"I like to play big. I feel like in my past life, I was a four. I wasn't ready to be a guard," said Irving. "I was supposed to play like, you know, the four position bro. One of the easiest positions to play."

Irving has been known as an athlete gamer and expressed that he would love to stream himself playing video games. Other games that he also enjoys playing are the Call of Duty series and Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto.