"At times we do not even know you exist" - Kendrick Perkins roasts Karl-Anthony Towns on 'changing the game' statement

Karl-Anthony Towns was selected first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 draft as the face of the franchise moving forward. However, in the eight seasons that he has played so far with the Timberwolves, he has often come up short.

Speaking on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Karl-Anthony Towns made a bold claim that he will have changed the game when it's time to hang the jersey up.

Interestingly enough, Kendrick Perkins spoke on ESPN's "First Take" to give his reaction to Towns' statement.

"How can you change the game when at times we don't even know you exist?" Perkins said. "So, that's the first thing, second of all, sometimes with Karl-Anthony Towns just stop with the interviews at this point."

In his eight seasons with the Timberwolves, Towns has averaged 23.0 points per game (52.6% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range) and 8.1 rebounds. Since his rookie year in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns is often regarded as one of the best offensive-minded centers in the league. He has the shooting touch from 3-point range, while also being equipped with low-post scoring.

His defensive game still remains with an upside as he continues to improve each season, but it can't be denied that Towns needs to take that next step.

Compared to Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns is still scratching the surface of his full potential at the center position.

He has been in the playoffs three times in his career and has lost in the first round each time. Towns had his best postseason numbers last season, where he averaged 21.8 ppg (48.8% shooting, including 45.5% from 3-point range) and 10.8 rpg.

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to sneak their way into a playoff spot against the Memphis Grizzlies last year. The series went six games as Towns had his best outing in a 119-118 Game 4 win. He dropped 33 points (8-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and 14 rebounds.

His numbers are there from the regular season until the postseason. However, there are far too often times where he fell short in leading his team past the hump. There have been critical games where Towns dropped single-digit points as his team ended up losing.

Entering the upcoming season, it's time for Towns to show the league how far his game can go among the best big men in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns compares last year's Timberwolves' play-in win to the Nuggets' championship win

Towns had an interesting perspective when he spoke on Patrick Beverley's "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" regarding the Nuggets' championship.

Jay King @ByJayKing



This man needs to be stopped lol. Steven Ferraro @StevenFerraro7 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KAT says that Minnesota winning in the play in tournament was more impressive than the Nuggets winning the championship KAT says that Minnesota winning in the play in tournament was more impressive than the Nuggets winning the championship😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/AlAJii9280 “It was more special what we did in Minnesota”This man needs to be stopped lol. twitter.com/stevenferraro7… “It was more special what we did in Minnesota” This man needs to be stopped lol. twitter.com/stevenferraro7…

For Towns, what he and Timberwolves accomplished was much more impressive because of the amount of time it took to figure everything out. He compared how the Nuggets had three-four years to finally get over the hump and finish the championship.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves last year figured out their team's elite potential in four months, as he described it.

