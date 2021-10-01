Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection and training camp storylines to follow

After an impressive performance in last year's postseason, the Atlanta Hawks hope to go further in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA campaign. The Hawks prioritized the security of their nucleus by re-signing Trae Young and John Collins to massive extensions. A year more under head coach Nate McMillan could give the franchise another deep playoff run.

The Atlanta Hawks begin the year with a slew of injuries that have sidelined their players or will continue to sideline them. A slow start in the loaded East might be too much to overcome later. Nate McMillan has his work cut out for him as the Eastern Conference finalist gets ready for another grueling NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young reacts after draining a closely-contested shot

The Atlanta Hawks' first order of business was to lock in their young core for the foreseeable future. Their best roster move in the offseason was securing both John Collins and Trae Young for five-year extensions. This gives the Hawks a solid foundation to build their roster around.

Important reserves were also re-signed to different deals. Lou Williams and Solomon Hill are back under one-year contracts. Williams, the three-time 6th Man of the Year awardee, brings playmaking, leadership and clutch shooting to the team. Delon Wright, acquired after a three-team trade involving the Celtics and the Kings, provides backcourt help and versatility.

Hill is bound to spell Collins and Danilo Gallinari for power forward duties. Rookie Jalen Johnson, the 20th overall pick, is in the mix for minutes at the 4 or 3 positions.

Front-court reinforcements are needed with injuries to Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu. The Atlanta Hawks brought in former lottery pick Jahlil Okafor, Gorgui Dieng and Johnny Hamilton as depth options.

Young playmakers Skylar Mays and Sharife Cooper could see plenty of bench time and G-League minutes fill out the roster.

Important storylines for the Atlanta Hawks' training camp

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

1. Will Cam Reddish take a step in his development?

Former Duke University standout Cam Reddish offers tantalizing potential. He has the physical traits and the length to be at least an elite defender in the NBA.

The East Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks highlighted the enormous promise of Reddish as a contributor on offense. With De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter recovering from injuries, Reddish will have every opportunity to establish himself as the real deal.

2. How will Nate McMillan spread out the point guard minutes?

Trae Young normed 33.7 MPG in the regular season last year. It went up to 37.7 MPG in the playoffs. Precious remaining minutes will be divided among Delon Wright, Lou Williams and probably Sharife Cooper.

The Atlanta Hawks might manage Young's load and give more minutes to bench players. How McMillan rotates the players in training camp should be to keep an eye on.

3. Can Jahlil Okafor make some noise?

The 3rd overall draft pick in 2015 has bounced around the league after a sensational start with the Philadelphia 76ers. His game is the traditional big man's game, which is why he can hardly get minutes on the floor. Playing behind Clint Capela could give him a boost. He could improve his rim-running to complement his inside moves.

Capela and Okungwu, the 6th overall draft pick last year, are trying to get back into form from their respective injuries. The stage is set for Okafor to be recognized. How he manages the opportunity could be big for the Atlanta Hawks next season.

Predicted starting lineup for the Atlanta Hawks heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Nate McMillan will basically roll out the same starting five that brought the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young will run the offense, Bogdan Bogdanovic will continue to play the shooting guard and De'Andre Hunter will be deployed at small forward.

Recently re-signed and budding star John Collins shares the front court with Clint Capela. Another year under McMillan could see this potent lineup take another step towards becoming elite.

Here's the predicted starting lineup for the Atlanta Hawks:

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

