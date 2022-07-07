Create
Notifications

Atlanta Hawks Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

AJ Griffin was a solid prospect going into the 2022 NBA Draft
AJ Griffin was a solid prospect going into the 2022 NBA Draft
Akhil Khatri
Akhil Khatri
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The Atlanta Hawks put up some strong performances this season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They won 43 games and won both of their play-in tournament match-ups. After securing the 8th seed, the Heat eliminated them in the first round.

Jimmy Butler took the series under his control, averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Trae Young turned into a non-factor against the Heat defense. He averaged 15.4 points, five rebounds and six assists in five games, far from his regular-season average.

The Hawks have acquired Dejounte Murray. Murray had an exceptional season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 68 games. Murray could add tremendous value to the defensive end of the floor, averaging two steals per game.

The new look Atlanta Hawks 🔥@DejounteMurray | @TheTraeYoung(via @wojespn) https://t.co/2tJ60SMOga

The Hawks have added versatility by bringing in Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless from the Sacramento Kings. Their rookies, AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin, also received some attention.

Atlanta Hawks roster for the Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks used their 16th overall pick to select A.J. Griffin, once projected as a top-five pick. The 6'6" forward played one season with the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 39 games.

The Hawks picked Ryan Rollins with their 44th overall pick and later swapped him to the Golden State Warriors for Tyrese Martin. Martin had a strong college final season with the UConn Huskies, averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Martin shot 43% from deep in his senior season, making him a valuable asset for the Hawks.

Summer Hawks ☀️ https://t.co/nNxRw2sa8O

The Hawks' summer league roster consists of 15 players:

Player NamePosition
James AkinjoGuard
Joel AyayiGuard
Chaundee Brown Jr.Guard
Chris ClemonsGuard
Sharife CooperGuard
Anthony DurujiForward
Tyson EtienneGuard
Marcus Georges-HuntGuard
Grant GoldenForward
AJ GriffinForward
Max HeideggerGuard
Chandler HutchisonForward
Alpha Kaba Forward
Tyrese Martin Guard
Justin Tillman Forward

Chaundee Brown Jr. will be eyeing the opportunity in the Summer League to make his mark. He played in only three games for the Hawks last season. In that span, Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He'll look to improve his position on the team's depth chart.

Atlanta Hawks Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & TimeMatchBroadcast
July 9, 2022; 7:30 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz NBA TV
July 11, 2022; 6 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs New Orleans PelicansNBA TV
July 12, 2022; 7 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs Miami HeatNBA TV
July 14, 2022; 4 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs San Antonio SpursESPN 2
Also Read Article Continues below

The Atlanta Hawks will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. They begin with a match-up against the Utah Jazz on July 9th. They will then face the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel will serve as the team's Summer League coach, his first time in the position. It will be interesting to see the Hawks in action.

Edited by Chad Marriott

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...