Atlanta Hawks Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Atlanta Hawks put up some strong performances this season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. They won 43 games and won both of their play-in tournament match-ups. After securing the 8th seed, the Heat eliminated them in the first round.

Jimmy Butler took the series under his control, averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Trae Young turned into a non-factor against the Heat defense. He averaged 15.4 points, five rebounds and six assists in five games, far from his regular-season average.

The Hawks have acquired Dejounte Murray. Murray had an exceptional season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 68 games. Murray could add tremendous value to the defensive end of the floor, averaging two steals per game.

The Hawks have added versatility by bringing in Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless from the Sacramento Kings. Their rookies, AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin, also received some attention.

Atlanta Hawks roster for the Summer League

The Atlanta Hawks used their 16th overall pick to select A.J. Griffin, once projected as a top-five pick. The 6'6" forward played one season with the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 39 games.

The Hawks picked Ryan Rollins with their 44th overall pick and later swapped him to the Golden State Warriors for Tyrese Martin. Martin had a strong college final season with the UConn Huskies, averaging 13.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Martin shot 43% from deep in his senior season, making him a valuable asset for the Hawks.

The Hawks' summer league roster consists of 15 players:

Player Name Position James Akinjo Guard Joel Ayayi Guard Chaundee Brown Jr. Guard Chris Clemons Guard Sharife Cooper Guard Anthony Duruji Forward Tyson Etienne Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt Guard Grant Golden Forward AJ Griffin Forward Max Heidegger Guard Chandler Hutchison Forward Alpha Kaba Forward Tyrese Martin Guard Justin Tillman Forward

Chaundee Brown Jr. will be eyeing the opportunity in the Summer League to make his mark. He played in only three games for the Hawks last season. In that span, Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. He'll look to improve his position on the team's depth chart.

Atlanta Hawks Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 9, 2022; 7:30 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz NBA TV July 11, 2022; 6 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV July 12, 2022; 7 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA TV July 14, 2022; 4 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs ESPN 2

The Atlanta Hawks will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. They begin with a match-up against the Utah Jazz on July 9th. They will then face the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel will serve as the team's Summer League coach, his first time in the position. It will be interesting to see the Hawks in action.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far