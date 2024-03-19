Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for March 18, 2024

The LA Lakers welcomed the Atlanta Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to start their three-game homestand. The Lakers are back home after a tough 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Hawks, on the other hand, are almost at the finish line of their five-game road trip.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been cleared to play tonight and are available despite dealing with minor injuries. They are desperate to get back in the win column and halt the losing streak at just two games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks started their road trip with two consecutive defeats in Portland and Utah. They came alive on Sunday night with a huge blowout 110-93 win over the LA Clippers.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Atlanta Hawks players' stats and box scores at halftime

The Atlanta Hawks started the game hot but lost some steam midway through the first quarter. Jalen Johnson is having a great performance despite the team playing badly overall. Johnson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Vit Krejci 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Jalen Johnson 17 6 4 0 1 0 6 13 46.2 1 7 14.3 4 5 80.0 -8 Clint Capela 2 3 0 1 1 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -7 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 3 0 0 0 2 4 5 80.0 3 4 75.0 4 4 100.0 -2 Dejounte Murray 11 2 6 3 0 2 5 12 41.7 1 5 20.0 0 0 0.0 -17 Garrison Matthews 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -12 De'Andre Hunter 4 1 1 1 1 0 2 7 28.6 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 -7 Onyeka Okungwu 5 1 2 1 0 0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 -2 Trent Forrest 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Bruno Fernando 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Wesley Matthews DNP Trae Young DNP

LA Lakers players' stats and box scores at halftime

LeBron James was nearly flawless in the first half of the LA Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks. James had 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the first two quarters of the game. Anthony Davis already has a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds with the Lakers up 73-59.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Rui Hachimura 9 3 1 0 0 0 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 16 LeBron James 19 2 4 0 0 2 8 11 72.7 2 4 50.0 1 1 100.0 6 Anthony Davis 13 10 3 2 0 1 6 9 66.7 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 17 Austin Reaves 6 4 2 1 0 0 2 5 40.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100.0 17 D'Angelo Russell 13 1 7 0 0 1 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 5 5 100.0 6 Spencer Dinwiddie 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 8 Max Christie 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 3 Taurean Prince 0 4 1 0 1 1 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Jaxson Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 -3 Harry Giles III DNP Maxwell Lewis DNP Skylar Mays DNP

Watch this space as the game continues. The players' stats and box scores will be updated after the contest concludes.