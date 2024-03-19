  • home icon
  • Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for March 18, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 19, 2024 03:44 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers players stats and box scores for March 18, 2024.

The LA Lakers welcomed the Atlanta Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night to start their three-game homestand. The Lakers are back home after a tough 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Hawks, on the other hand, are almost at the finish line of their five-game road trip.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been cleared to play tonight and are available despite dealing with minor injuries. They are desperate to get back in the win column and halt the losing streak at just two games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks started their road trip with two consecutive defeats in Portland and Utah. They came alive on Sunday night with a huge blowout 110-93 win over the LA Clippers.

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Atlanta Hawks players' stats and box scores at halftime

The Atlanta Hawks started the game hot but lost some steam midway through the first quarter. Jalen Johnson is having a great performance despite the team playing badly overall. Johnson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Vit Krejci3100001250.01250.0000.0-5
Jalen Johnson176401061346.21714.34580.0-8
Clint Capela2301101250.0000.0000.0-7
Bogdan Bogdanovic15300024580.03475.044100.0-2
Dejounte Murray112630251241.71520.0000.0-17
Garrison Matthews001000020.0020.0000.0-12
De'Andre Hunter4111102728.6030.0000.0-7
Onyeka Okungwu5121002366.71250.0000.0-2
Trent Forrest21300011100.0000.0000.0-5
Bruno Fernando010011000.0000.0000.0-5
Wesley MatthewsDNP
Trae YoungDNP

LA Lakers players' stats and box scores at halftime

LeBron James was nearly flawless in the first half of the LA Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks. James had 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the first two quarters of the game. Anthony Davis already has a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds with the Lakers up 73-59.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Rui Hachimura9310004757.11250.0000.016
LeBron James192400281172.72450.011100.06
Anthony Davis131032016966.7000.01250.017
Austin Reaves6421002540.0020.022100.017
D'Angelo Russell13170013650.02366.755100.06
Spencer Dinwiddie3010011250.01250.0000.08
Max Christie9100003475.02366.71250.03
Taurean Prince041011020.0020.0000.00
Jaxson Hayes100000000.0000.01250.0-3
Harry Giles IIIDNP
Maxwell LewisDNP
Skylar MaysDNP

Watch this space as the game continues. The players' stats and box scores will be updated after the contest concludes.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
