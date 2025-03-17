"Attempted murder, at least" - Gilbert Arenas reveals shocking near-death encounter with Warriors forward over stolen football jersey

Former NBA star point guard Gilbert Arenas once pulled a prank involving a football jersey on his then-Golden State Warriors teammate Chris Mills. According to the three-time All-Star, Mills was so furious that his retaliation felt like "attempted murder."

During Sunday's edition of "Gil's Arena," Arenas and his co-host Kenyon Martin reflected on engaging in hostile pranks throughout their playing careers. Arenas recounted Mills ordering Minnesota Vikings legend Fran Tarkenton's throwback jersey during their stint together on the Warriors (2001-2003).

Arenas began by highlighting Mills' pride in getting hold of a Tarkenton jersey, which inspired him to steal it from Mills and incite chaos.

"Throwbacks were in, so everybody was ordering one," Arenas said. "So, Chris Mills ordered a Fran Tarkenton jersey. He was bragging about this jersey. I went to his house because he lived down the street, (and) I ended up taking it."

Arenas detailed how he carried out the bulk of his antics on a team road trip by wearing Mills' Tarkenton jersey in front of him.

"On the next road trip, we're on the road, I covered it up, and then I sat down and I was like, 'Yeah, man, I've got one of the hottest jerseys out, boy,'" Arenas said. "(I) unzipped it (and) took my shirt off, so everybody was (impressed).

Gilbert Arenas added that he did everything he could to elicit a reaction from Mills. This included ordering barbecue chicken wings and wiping his fingers on his jersey while eating.

Despite Arenas "expecting an a** whooping," Mills purportedly "didn't say nothing (and) didn't do nothing" for the duration of the trip.

Upon returning home, Arenas noted that he was on alert during a car ride with the forward, expecting him to exact revenge. Though he nearly made it to his house, Mills got to him first, resulting in a painful ordeal.

"I'm getting out of the car, and I go behind him like, 'Nah, this n**ga is gonna hit me,'" Arenas said. "So, I just go in front of him like, 'Cool, (the) garage (is) right there.' Walk right in front of him. Boom! ... I think he broke my s**t.

"I limp into the house, and it was like he (hit me) hard. Boom! Like, it's murder. Attempted, at least."

Gilbert Arenas on sustaining an injury after getting punched by Chris Mills over stolen football jersey

Concluding his story, Gilbert Arenas outlined the aftermath of his prank gone awry on Chris Mills.

Per Arenas, Mills struck him so hard that he was unable to participate in Golden State's ensuing practices.

"Going to practice, I'm limping, I can't practice, I can't do nothing for three weeks," Arenas said.

Fortunately for the former 11-year pro, he was already sidelined with a different injury, making the incident relatively inconsequential.

"I mean, it didn't matter 'cause I was already on the IR, so (whatever)," Arenas said.

