Ausar Thompson NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Ausar Thompson, much like his twin brother Amen, is one of the most highly rated prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft. As an immensely gifted athlete, much like his brother, Ausar is also viewed as a top pick in the draft.

There's a lot to like about Ausar's game. Having taken the alternate route to the league alongside his brother, the 6' 7" guard from the Overtime League garners a lot of attention for his athleticism.

The Thompson twins are known for being sky-walkers. In this regard, Ausar is on par with his brother. Ausar has displayed incredible feel for running the floor and has a preference for playing above the rim. Boasting a tremendous handle and feel for slashing, Thompson has shown great awareness around the rim while finishing.

Ausar has also shown some top-quality defensive skill. By virtue of his length and athleticism, Thompson has tremendous upside as an on-ball defender. Although he isn't the best at reading screens just yet, Thompson has a great sense for breaking up pick-and-roll plays.

Will Morris @w_a_morris Absolutely hounding defense by Ausar Thompson on this possession. Incredibly disruptive with his lateral agility, hand placement, length, and motor. Absolutely hounding defense by Ausar Thompson on this possession. Incredibly disruptive with his lateral agility, hand placement, length, and motor. https://t.co/wzyLPKn2hA

It's also important to note that Ausar isn't viewed as a solid passer, unlike his brother Amen. However, he definitely does have the sense to make the right pass.

For all his attributes, the 20-year old isn't without flaws. Thompson hasn't displayed consistency as a shooter, but his outside shot definitely has potential for growth.

Ausar Thompson played for the City Reapers in the Overtime League. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists every 70 possessions. He also shot 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.2% from the FT-line.

Which team could draft Ausar Thompson?

Ausar Thompson put up some incredible stats in the Overtime League. Although he's a talented guard, he isn't viewed as a point guard, unlike his brother. That may lead to a drop in his overall draft position.

While Amen and Ausar put up similar numbers, Ausar could go lower by virtue of his skillset. Considering that the top three spots will probably be taken up by the headliners of the draft, Ausar may drop outside the top five.

The Houston Rockets could use Ausar, considering how similar he is to his brother. However, teams like the Orlando Magic (6th), Utah Jazz (9th) and Dallas Mavericks (10th) could all be takers in the draft.

Should Ausar Thompson fall below the fifth pick, he could be considered a steal.

