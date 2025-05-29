  • home icon
Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber makes Lakers stars birthday special with heartfelt birthday note

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified May 29, 2025 22:00 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty
Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber posted a heartfelt birthday note for her Laker star boyfriend [Credit: Getty]

Austin Reaves turned 27 on Thursday. With the LA Lakers star already home after the first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his girlfriend - Jenna Barber - had her boyfriend all for herself on his special day.

Barber made a special tribute post for her NBA star boyfriend on her social media handle. She posted a series of pictures, captioning them with a heartfelt birthday note.

"27!!! I'm so glad u were born, my person forever ❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.

The first picture had Austin Reaves and Barber beachside in their swimwear.

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]
In another picture, the couple seemed to be out on a vacation with garlands around their neck.

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]
Their love for coastline vacations was apparent in another picture, as the couple posed for a beachside picture.

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]
The subsequent cozied-up picture showed Barber closely holding Reaves from behind.

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]
It was not a great playoff season for both Austin Reaves and the Lakers. While his team was eliminated in the first round, Reaves also struggled on the offensive end. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points in the series and shot a career-low 41.1% from the field.

Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend? All about Jenna Barber and their relationship

The love story of Austin Reaves and Jenna Barber started in high school. Hailing from Newark, Arkansas, both Reaves and Barber attended Cedar Ridge High School in their hometown. Per the New York Post, Reaves and Barner have been together since 2014.

The Lakers star and his girlfriend kept their relationship private for the longest time, with Reaves never posting anything about his romantic life on social media. However, Barber has shared a few glimpses of their relationship and supporting her boyfriend on the court.

Per People, when Reaves celebrated his 26th birthday in 2024, Jenna Barber posted a long, heartfelt note for the LA star.

"My favorite person. I couldn't love you more," she wrote on her Facebook handle.

During Game 4 of the 2022-23 Western Conference semifinal series between the Lakers and the Warriors, Barber was in the stands watching her boyfriend with his mother, Nicole Wilkett.

Per People, Barber attended the University of Arkansas Community College and she is currently a student at Logan College of Chiropractic, Chesterfield. She has previously worked at a pharmacy in her city.

It's public knowledge that Austin Reaves is a big golf fan. It is also the sport that Jenna Barber and the NBA star both share a big love for.

