Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna Barber makes Lakers stars birthday special with heartfelt birthday note

Austin Reaves turned 27 on Thursday. With the LA Lakers star already home after the first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his girlfriend - Jenna Barber - had her boyfriend all for herself on his special day.

Ad

Barber made a special tribute post for her NBA star boyfriend on her social media handle. She posted a series of pictures, captioning them with a heartfelt birthday note.

"27!!! I'm so glad u were born, my person forever ❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first picture had Austin Reaves and Barber beachside in their swimwear.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]

In another picture, the couple seemed to be out on a vacation with garlands around their neck.

Ad

Trending

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]

Their love for coastline vacations was apparent in another picture, as the couple posed for a beachside picture.

Ad

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]

The subsequent cozied-up picture showed Barber closely holding Reaves from behind.

Ad

Austin Reaves and his partner Jenna Barber. [Credit: IG/@jennabarberr]

It was not a great playoff season for both Austin Reaves and the Lakers. While his team was eliminated in the first round, Reaves also struggled on the offensive end. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points in the series and shot a career-low 41.1% from the field.

Ad

Who is Austin Reaves' girlfriend? All about Jenna Barber and their relationship

The love story of Austin Reaves and Jenna Barber started in high school. Hailing from Newark, Arkansas, both Reaves and Barber attended Cedar Ridge High School in their hometown. Per the New York Post, Reaves and Barner have been together since 2014.

The Lakers star and his girlfriend kept their relationship private for the longest time, with Reaves never posting anything about his romantic life on social media. However, Barber has shared a few glimpses of their relationship and supporting her boyfriend on the court.

Ad

Per People, when Reaves celebrated his 26th birthday in 2024, Jenna Barber posted a long, heartfelt note for the LA star.

"My favorite person. I couldn't love you more," she wrote on her Facebook handle.

During Game 4 of the 2022-23 Western Conference semifinal series between the Lakers and the Warriors, Barber was in the stands watching her boyfriend with his mother, Nicole Wilkett.

Per People, Barber attended the University of Arkansas Community College and she is currently a student at Logan College of Chiropractic, Chesterfield. She has previously worked at a pharmacy in her city.

It's public knowledge that Austin Reaves is a big golf fan. It is also the sport that Jenna Barber and the NBA star both share a big love for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More