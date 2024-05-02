"Average James Harden big playoff game": NBA fans troll Clippers star for abysmal Game 5 outing vs Mavericks

LA Clippers star guard James Harden disappeared during Wednesday's 123-93 Game 5 first-round playoff blowout home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The former MVP's dreadful outing left NBA fans trolling him for once again coming up short in the postseason.

With the series tied 2-2, Harden and co-star Paul George were expected to step up offensively in their superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard's absence. The two-time NBA champion was ruled out for the third time in five games due to right knee inflammation.

Harden instead added to his long track record of playoff letdowns, finishing as LA's sixth-leading scorer. He tallied just seven points, four rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers, shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%) and 1-for-7 from deep (14.3%) in 33 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

No Clipper scored more than 15 points. Meanwhile, Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic torched LA with a game-high 35 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists on 53.8% shooting.

The Clippers trailed throughout the game, falling behind by as many as 32 points en route to their 30-point defeat. After the contest, fans on X/Twitter mocked Harden, citing his questionable playoff history.

"Average James Harden big playoff game," @BRICKW0RLD said.

"Playoff Harden is back," @Kwintarget said.

"That’s the James I know," @BiSHOPP90 said.

"Classic Game 5 to 7 Harden," @PrimeJynx_ said.

"You can always count on him to choke when it matters most,"@JoakimMuse said.

Meanwhile, some even suggested that the 10-time All-Star could soon be on his way out of LA if the Clippers suffer an early playoff exit.

"He’s going to ask to be traded again this summer," @BB_Bundy said.

Also Read: "That's how you go to bed": Charles Barkley's reaction to Russell Westbrook's questionable pre-game fit leaves TNT guys in splits

NBA analyst puts James Harden's playoff struggles into perspective following Game 5 no-show against Dallas

Following James Harden's underwhelming Game 5, FS1's Nick Wright put his playoff struggles into perspective. Wright took to X, breaking down Harden's extensive history of inefficient, low-scoring postseason production.

Per Wright, Harden holds the NBA playoff record for the most games (10) with 10-plus shot attempts and two or fewer made shots.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the 34-year-old is tied for the most playoff games (17) with 10-plus shot attempts and three or fewer made shots.

Expand Tweet

James Harden experienced a similar letdown to close last year's postseason. He averaged 11.0 points per game on 25.9% shooting in Games 6 and 7 of the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, his Sixers blew a 3-2 lead.

It remains to be seen if Harden will redeem himself during Friday's Game 6 showdown in Dallas and extend the Clippers' season. If not, this year's playoff run will likely mark another blemish on his resume.

Also Read: Travel agency trolls Dallas Mavericks with flights to Cancun billboard ahead of game 5