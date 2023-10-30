Ayesha Curry in awe of Steph Curry, who erupts in 4th quarter to shut down Dillion Brooks and Rockets

The Golden State Warriors had a convincing 106-95 win against the Houston Rockets, with Steph Curry leading the charge. Recognizing his performance, his wife, Ayesha Curry, posted his pictures on social media.

The Rockets were neck and neck with the Warriors before Curry took over in the fourth quarter. The four-time NBA championship bannered his experience, knocking down a 3-pointer in three of four straight possessions to put the game out of reach for the Rockets.

It was the Golden State Warriors' second win of the regular season. Steph Curry ended the Rockets game with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, six 3-pointers, one block and a steal.

Ayesha shared on her Instagram stories Steph's wacky celebration during the Rockets win.

Ayesha Curry posts a picture of Steph in her Instagram story after the Warriors beat the Rockets

"This early in the year, we're trying to find our rhythm in terms of rotations and obviously playing on the road," said Steph Curry during the post-game interview.

"They would be hungry protecting their home court, and they play hard. They play fast, and we just struggle to maintain our separation. At the end, we just going to our break and butter pick and roll, trying to find the right matchup."

The Golden State Warriors next battle the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday to wind up the month.

Steph Curry admires Chris Paul's effect on the second unit

Steph Curry gave a nod to Chris Paul coming off the bench to lead the second unit for the first time in his 19-year career.

It was what the Warriors expected from Paul who loves to set the tone and add to a well-established winning culture.

"We talked about that once the acquisition happened that he could give us a change of pace," said Curry about Paul.

"You can see our second unit is playing unbelievable. They're really coming in. They have that sense of identity this early in the season. That's a lot when he comes in. He's such a master getting everybody involved in that lineup."

Chris Paul logged in 27 minutes off the bench, contributing eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.