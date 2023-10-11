LeBron James and Rich Paul are two of the most influential figures in American sports. “King James” is still arguably the face of the NBA despite playing in his 21st season. Paul, meanwhile, is the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and an agent who has helped athletes earn millions of dollars. The two close friends worked hard to reach where they are now.

Paul’s incredible journey is narrated in his memoir, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.” On “First Things First,” he described his opportunities and early working relationship with the current LA Lakers superstar:

“LeBron’s [James] first couple of years in the league, nothing really for us to do. Randy [Mims] was the only one that really had a position. Obviously, Maverick [Carter] was working at Nike. I didn’t have anything to do. I didn’t have a role and he told me that.

“I did the jobs that weren’t necessarily the shiny-object jobs or the fun jobs but I just did what made the team better. ... I wasn't uncomfortable being that role player until an opportunity or the swing, swing actually came to me and I was able to make a shot.”

LeBron James had an inner circle entering the NBA that included high school buddies Randy Mims and Maverick Carter. Mims may have the slight edge over anyone as he has met the “Chosen One” when the basketball prodigy was only five years old.

Rich Paul met James in 2001 at the Akron-Canton Airport. He was then wearing a Warren Moon jersey. The jersey Paul wore became a topic of their lively conversation. They would have more talks soon and form a deeper bond.

James convinced Paul to work for him in a variety of roles, but mostly as a right-hand man during his earlry Cleveland Cavaliers years. Soon, one of James’ closest friends began his career under Leon Rose, the basketball star’s sports agent. A decade later, Paul created Klutch Sports Group. It wasn’t surprising “King James” went with him.

Rich Paul is now one of the biggest and most popular sports agents. He has negotiated more than $4 billion in player contracts since he founded Klutch Sports. Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Dejounte Murray and Jerami Grant are among his NBA clients in the NBA.

Rich Paul’s influence has reached the NFL

Rich Paul’s influence isn’t just confined to the NBA. His tentacles have already reached the NFL. Considering LeBron James is a football fanatic, it wasn’t surprising that Paul would be involved in the gridiron as well.

This offseason, he negotiated blockbuster deals for at least two NFL superstars. He represented Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and helped him get a $255 million contract. Paul also brokered a deal for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for $100 million.

Odell Beckham Jr., another good friend of LeBron James, has been represented by Rich Paul as well.