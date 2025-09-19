"Bench player talking like starter": Former NFL player, Blake Griffin and Quavo side with Trae Young over Patrick Beverley amid ugly beef

  • home icon
By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 19, 2025 14:11 GMT
Former NFL player, Blake Griffin, Quavo side with Trae Young over Patrick Beverley amid ugly beef. (Image Source: Imagn)
On Thursday, Trae Young clapped back at Patrick Beverley after the former Milwaukee Bucks guard took shots at him on his podcast. The Atlanta Hawks guard shared a video on Instagram, where he is sitting in front of a table with a microphone on it.

Young started the video with praises for Pat Bev, but later down the line, he dissed the former Bucks guard.

"You are labeled as a tough defender ... a great defender and the accolades say that you were," the Hawks guard said. "But I promise you anytime you was on the court with me, I was never scared of you. I was never scared of Patty Bev."
Young fired his shot at Beverley after the former Bucks player told Young that he had not won enough to speak to him. The Hawks star's response to Pat Bev attracted attention from many known celebrities.

Former NFL star Caleb Wilson, Blake Griffin, rapper and musician Quavo, and more supported Young in his post's comment section.

"Bench Players talking like Starters. I HATE IT!" Wilson commented.
"I stamp this message," Quavo commented.
"🗣️🗣️🗣️ Talk your talk!!!" Chris Eubanks commented.
"😂😂😂 u funny fam," Michael Porter Jr. commented.
Celebrities comment on Young&#039;s response to Pat Bev. (Credits: @traeyoung/IG)
Patrick Beverley responds to the Hawks dropping Trae Young highlights

The Hawks are fully behind their star guard in his beef with Patrick Beverley. On Thursday, the Hawks' Instagram account dropped a Trae Young highlight video with no caption. The video exclusively featured the moments the Hawks guard destroyed the former Bucks guard during their faceoff over the years.

Pat Bev dropped in the post's comments section and expressed his take on the highlight video.

"4 wins Pat Bev 3 wins Trey Young 🔥🔥🔥Love," he commented.
Patrick Beverley comments on Hawks&#039; highlight video. (Credits: @atlhawks/IG)
Pat Bev and Young are entirely two different types of players despite being guards. The Hawks star has been one of the top point guards since he made his debut in 2018.

On the other hand, Beverley has been a role player in most of his teams. He was great at amping up the defensive output for his team and providing rest for other players.

Both players have had different careers in the league. Beverley has made the All-NBA second Defensive Team two times and the All-NBA Defensive team once in his career. Young, on the other hand, is a four-time All-Star and last season's assist leader.

