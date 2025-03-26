"Best is yet to come": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan provides unhindered motivation over daughter Izela Arenas' major announcement

Laura Govan, Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, shared an update about their daughter Izela on her Instagram stories. Following her rookie season with the Louisville Cardinals, the daughter of the former NBA player entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Govan was encouraged by the development for the 5-foot-9 basketball player.

On3's Talia Goodman broke the news on Wednesday, following the Cardinals' elimination from the NCAA Tournament by Hailey Van Lith and TCU 85-70. In the game, Arenas came off the bench and played one minute.

Govan encouraged her daughter on social media.

"Proud mama, mama," Govan posted. "Best is yet to come"

Laura Govan posted an encouraging message for her daughter's decision to enter the transfer portal.

With the news of Arenas' decision to leave Louisville, she hasn't announced which school she'll be transferring to.

How good was Gilbert Arenas' daughter with the Cardinals?

Gilbert Arenas' daughter finished her first season of college basketball with a second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. In her freshman year, she played 29 games for the team.

Arenas averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc. She averaged 11.8 minutes a game.

The daughter of a former NBA star scored double digits five times. Her career-high in points was 14 against Clemson in February. She's also a reliable shooter from outside the 3-point arc. Arenas had three games where she finished shooting 100% from deep.

Laura Govan was excited for Izela Arenas as the Cardinals had a sold-out game

Like most mothers, Laura Govan provided her full support for Izela Arenas during the Cardinals' sold-out game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday. The mother of four posted an update on her Instagram stories that featured her getting in line for the game.

For the Cardinals, it was Jayda Curry who did most of the work with her 41-point performance.

