Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hypes daughter Izela Arenas ahead of Cardinals game in 'sold out' Dallas Arena

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hyped up her daughter Izela Arenas ahead of the game between Louisville Cardinals and the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, March 23. The mother of four posted a few pictures before the game sending a shoutout to her daughter for the hyped-up game.

Laura Govan also shared videos of the sold-out arena before the game. In the first post on her Instagram story, she posted a video of the flood of fans outside the arena to watch the game. She also cheered her daughter in the caption.

"Let's go !!!! @izelaaarenas," Govan wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

The second video on the post showed Izela Arenas practicing before the tip-off at the Schollmaier Arena.

"Sold out arena in Dallas," she wrote in the caption.

"Let's Goooooo Cards....@izelaaaarenas."

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Unfortunately, Izela Arenas and the Cardinals faced defeat against TCU in the second round. Despite the 41-point heroic effort from Jayda Curry, the Horned Frogs defeated the Cardinals by 85-70. Except for Curry, only Olivia Cochrun [15] from the Louisville Cardinals scored in double digits in the game.

As for Laura Govan's daughter Izela Arenas, she finished the game without any points on the board. She finished the game with 1 rebound in one minute.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hails son Aloni Arenas' skills

Laura Govan has been the biggest supporter of her children in their quest to have a career in professional basketball. After Izela Arenas, her eldest son Alijah Arenas secured a spot in college basketball with USC.

Govan's two other children; son Aloni Arenas and youngest daughter Hamiley Arenas have also made some noise on the basketball court. Last week, the ex-fiancee of the former NBA player posted the video of her son Aloni on her social media, showcasing his skills on hardwood.

From killer crossovers and stepback jumpers to passing and 3-point shots, the athletically gifted southpaw Aloni Arenas looked sharp in the video. Govan had a simple message in the caption.

"Oh Just Incase You Didn’t Know His Name Is Aloni Arenas #BEAST … @aloniarenas ❤️ My Papa #Lefty," she wrote.

Govan has publicly claimed that she had played a big part in her children being great at basketball. She has trained all her children, despite their father Gilbert Arenas having established himself as a great player in the NBA.

Laura Govan was a high school player and also landed a coaching job for a college, which she had to leave because of pregnancy. She also worked for the Golden State Warriors where she met Gilbert Arenas.

