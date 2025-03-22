Laura Govan's 6-word lauds daughter Izela Arena's effort in Louisville’s NCAA first-round triumph over Nebraska

Laura Govan was a proud mother after her daughter Izela Arenas reached a major milestone with the Louisville Cardinals. The eldest child of Gilbert Arenas and Govan played and won her first-ever NCAA first-round in a matchup against Nebraska.

After the win, Laura Govan made a special post dedicated to her daughter. She posted a picture of Izela Arenas in her Cardinals jersey.

"So Proud OF YOU!!! Lets Go," Govan wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Louisville, which occupies the 7th seed overall in the NCAA defeated the 10th seed Nebraska by 63-58. Although the game stayed close for the most part, the choking defense from the Cardinals forcing multiple turnovers and a big run in the fourth quarter proved too much for the Cornhuskers.

Izela Arenas and the Cardinals will face TCU in the second round on Sunday, March 20.

While her team advanced to the next round, Izela Arenas didn't have a great game herself. She only played nine minutes in the game and remained scoreless. Izela Arenas attempted three field goals and missed all, including one from beyond the arc.

Laura Govan hails son Aloni Arenas's effort on the court

Laura Govan has embraced the role of a full-time mother, dedicating herself to helping her children pursue basketball careers.

While her eldest son, Alijah Arenas, is set to join USC, her youngest son is dedicating time in the gym to follow in the footsteps of his father and brother. The proud mother posted a video of her youngest son training and playing against his teammates.

The video showed the 7th grader cooking with his floater, 3-point shooting and passing skills, abilities that seem advanced for his age. He also showed some crossovers as well. Laura Govan made the post hyping Aloni up in the post.

"Oh Just Incase You Didn’t Know His Name Is Aloni Arenas #BEAST … @aloniarenas ❤️ My Papa #Lefty," Govan wrote in the caption,

Laura Govan has largely taken credit for training her sons and daughters and helping them reach where they wanted to be. Aloni's youngest sister Hamiley Arenas has also made national news with her performances, while her well-known mother can offer support and endorsements effortlessly.

Gilbert Arenas and Govan had been together since 2002 and got engaged in 2008. However, the couple parted ways four years later. Arenas is now engaged to YouTuber Melli Monaco.

