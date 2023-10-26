"Better than Ben Simmons": Cam Thomas' explosive 36 points has Nets fans calling for NBA start 

Cam Thomas made a great impression coming off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets for the team's first game of the season, despite ending up with a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers by just one point. As fans marvel at Thomas' performance, they are already comparing his progress to Ben Simmons.

Tallying 36 points, three rebounds and two assists, Cam Thomas has been the subject of social media on his opening-day achievement. Fans are also quick with their different comments about this game.

Some fans commented that he is already better than Ben Simmons, who struggled shooting the ball, finishing only with four points.

Coming off the bench with 36 points also warrants a fan to consider Thomas to be in the very early running for sixth man of the year.

36 points off the bench were indeed impressive and Brooklyn Nets fans are also calling to let him start the next game.

Cam Thomas guarantees 25 points when given the playing time

As Cam Thomas scored 36 points to start the season, this leads back to his interview a few months ago as he was mocked by fans that he was crazy to think he could average 25 points in the NBA.

In an interview with Zach Schumaker, Thomas said:

"Ball on the hand, 25 no doubt. Pretty easy. And that is just me knowing my ability and what I can bring every night," "Cause I see the little stats on Twitter, some games they'd be like if Cam Thomas plays a certain amount of minutes, the average is 30 if he plays this amount of games with his amount of minutes, yeah, I'm just 25."

According to the Nets depth chart on ESPN, Thomas is the first shooting guard off the bench behind Spencer Dinwiddie. It will be interesting how Coach Jacque Vaughn will be fixing the opening-day rotations after Thomas' performance, who just logged 25 minutes of playing time.

Other players on the Nets roster who were able to perform well were Mikal Bridges, tallying 20 points along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Cam Johnson, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.