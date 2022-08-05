“Better than MJ who hated his GM”, “Bro don't wanna win no more rings”, “Let him go and rebuild” - Fans react strongly as LeBron James and Rob Pelinka have productive talks over a contract extension

There have always been debates about where LeBron James would end his career. The latest reports suggest that James might stay with the LA Lakers for longer, which has sparked reactions from fans and observers.

Sports analyst Chris Russo believes James needs to spend some more time with the Lakers to be considered a Lakers great.

Kevin Love, on the other hand, wants LBJ to at least sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and retire with the team.

@kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav "He'll have that statue. I can't wait till that goes up, I'll be there."

James' decision has transcended his career and money, leaning more on creating legacies. The four-time champ has explicitly said that he wants to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. If they pull that off, the James' will be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

According to reporter Dave McMenamin, the Lakers and James are having productive talks regarding a contract extension, tweeting:

"LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue."

LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James' eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was "productive" and both sides will continue a dialogue.

The news has sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media. While many are thrilled with the news, others have criticized James for the decision.

The Lakers captain was compared to Michael Jordan by one fan, while another thinks James has given up pursuing rings. Meanwhile, another fan called out the person who said James was not interested in winning a championship.

@iam_jtjxiii @BleacherReport @mcten They said he did t want to win rings when he chose LA and year 2 he brings 1 home, recency bias flows through this app all the time

If James does not reach an agreement with the Lakers, he would become an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason. At that point, he can join any team he wishes.

LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract

James joined the Lakers in 2018. In 2020, he delivered a championship, ending their nine-year championship drought.

Although the Lakers have not had success in the last two seasons, their chances of winning are undoubtedly higher with James. The 37-year-old has shown he is still valuable, averaging 30.3 points last season.

17.6 PPG across 76 games played

20.9 PPG across 64 games played

Here's what LeBron James will need to average according to games played in order to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader this season:17.6 PPG across 76 games played20.9 PPG across 64 games played27.1 PPG across 49 games played

James is entering his fifth season with the Lakers. In his 19-year career, this is only the third team the 18-time All-Star has played for.

It is also worth noting that he has won a championship with all three franchises. That achievement makes him one of four players in league history to win a championship with three teams.

