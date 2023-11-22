"Better than his rap career" - Moneybagg Yo's 3-point shooting skills leave NBA fans buzzing

Rappers and basketball players have a special relationship, and MoneyBagg Yo is one of those musicians who also love the game of hoops. As rappers wanted to be basketball players and vice versa, DeMario DeWayne White Jr., aka MoneyBagg Yo, took time to improve his game and had his training sessions filmed.

In the video that has been circulating online, the rapper-songwriter showed that he has been working on his 3-point shot. Being scattered on social media, fans are quick on the trigger to give their hot takes on MoneyBagg Yo's jumper.

"Better than his rap career," BSF wrote on the social media platform X.

One fan even mentioned that the rapper should be given a 10-day contract in the NBA.

More fans took notice that the music artist has some skills to boast.

One fan compared his jumper to soccer star Christiano Ronaldo, who also had some viral basketball videos.

Of course, since this is the internet, there will always be doubters and haters on MoneyBagg Yo's video.

"He ain't no baller, he just a rapper with a hoop," @eliteseniordev tweeted.

Who is MoneyBagg Yo?

MoneyBagg Yo, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is an American rapper and songwriter who hails from Memphis, Tennessee. He gained prominence in the hip-hop scene for his gritty lyrics along with an energetic delivery. His music career started in 2012 after releasing a series of mixtapes showcasing his streetwise narratives and southern rap style.

In 2016, he signed a record label with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, which marked the turning point of his career. The collaboration has led to increased exposure as he joined forces with other music artists.

His breakthrough mixtape was "Federal 3X" in 2017, and it has entered the top five of the Billboard 200 chart. He also had other projects such as "2 Heartless" and "Bet On Me," which helped solidify his stature in the world of rap.

Having his love for the NBA, the rapper also has shared valuable advice and understanding of what Ja Morant is going through as he serves a 25-game suspension for flashing his firearm on social media.

“When I was 23-24, I was just doing stuff, and people had to tell me — I had to bump my head and God had to (teach me a lesson)," he said in an interview with Complex. ’I’m grateful to make it out (from) those situations. Some people don’t even shake back from certain situations.

"But I feel like Ja probably don’t even know, like, what it is right now. Like, he probably don’t even believe this is life. You have those stages.”

Known for his dynamic flow and candid storytelling, MoneyBagg Yo explores themes of struggle, success and street life in his musical compositions, and it is similar to what Morant is undergoing. His collaborations with other artists include Mega Thee Stallion, Lil Durk and Future.