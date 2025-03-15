"Big Baller off them painkillers" - NBA fans erupt as LaVar Ball hilariously serenades LeBron James to join Primby

NBA fans reacted to LaVar Ball hilariously serenading LeBron James in a viral video posted on Legion Hoops on X, Ball hilariously tried to convince the LA Lakers star into joining Primby with an animated message.

"Gotta get LeBron to log into Primby's account. I tried doing ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-boom to summon him. But that ain't work. Maybe this will," LaVar Ball said as he proceeded to serenade LeBron.

Take a look at the hilarious video.

Alluding to his recent surgery that had one of his legs amputated, some of the fans wrote that it was an effect of the painkillers.

"Big Baller off them painkillers," the fan wrote.

"Them perkiiiies whoooping his asssss," another fan wrote.

One fan was in utter disbelief and refused to believe that Ball serenading LeBron James was a real video.

"Ain’t no way in hell 🤣🤣😂 this ain’t AI?!" the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans also showed love to LaVar Ball and some even called him GOAT.

"How can you hate LaVar," the fan wrote.

"Lavar is such a goat man," another fan wrote.

"Another reason this man is the goat I’m dead😭😭," the fan wrote.

A fan proudly called LaVar Ball the greatest dad in the world.

"Greatest Dad in the world 🏆 Then Deion Sanders," the fan wrote.

LaVar Ball once settled GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate is the 'great debate' in sports history. No single debate has lasted as long as this NBA debate, and four years ago, LaVar Ball tried to end it.

In November 2020, Ball appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast when the former NFL player posed Ball with the decades-old question. Ball claimed that Jordan was the GOAT over LeBron James because he had Finals losses on his resume.

However, as expected, LaVar Ball ended the answer in his own fashion, boosting his sons.

"First of all, we can never determine who’s the GOAT—there’s no formula for it, which is why we keep debating it," LaVar Ball said. "But I think it depends on who you grew up watching. You also measure the GOAT debate by victories. When you have losses on your record, you can’t be the GOAT."

"So, it’s always going to be Michael Jordan, until my boys surpass that, which is going to happen."

LaVar Ball, known for his bold, outrageous and often outlandish remarks, once made a bold claim that he could beat Jordan in a 1v1 game. He even went as far as to say that not even "Jesus" could beat him in 1v1 basketball.

Despite his health setback, nothing has changed about Ball. He still has the same energy towards life and unwavering pride in his sons.

