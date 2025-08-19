"Big Money" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee beams with pride as Warriors star shares exclusive NBA club with LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors shared an interesting stat about Draymond Green amid the team's inactivity in the offseason. Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was beaming with pride because the former Defensive Player of the Year was in an exclusive club with LeBron James. In an Instagram post, the Warriors shared that Green and James are the only two players in NBA playoff history who are in the Top 20 of assists, steals and blocks. It's an exclusive list, showcasing the versatility, defense and high basketball IQ of both players. Hazel Renee reposted it on her Instagram stories as a proud wife, giving her husband a new nickname. She's also excited about Green's 14th NBA season, which has all been with the Warriors. &quot;Season 14 Loading Big Money,&quot; Renee wrote. Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @lovehazelrenee on IG)Draymond Green has come a long way from being a second-round pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2011 out of Michigan State. Green spent the first two seasons of his career coming off the bench before coach Steve Kerr came in and made him the starting center for the 2014-15 season. Green became an integral part of the Warriors' dynasty as a defensive anchor and primary playmaker. He might not have the scoring prowess of LeBron James, but he's as good at reading the offense and defense. &quot;The King&quot; is currently second all-time in postseason assists with 2,095, while Green is at number 14 with 1,020. LeBron is the all-time leader in playoff steals with 493 and Green is 18th with 257. As for blocks, the LA Lakers superstar is ninth with 284 and the Warriors icon is tied with Rasheed Wallace and Robert Horry at 17th with 225. Draymond Green trolls Miami Heat fansDraymond Green trolls Miami Heat fansDraymond Green made headlines over the weekend for calling out Miami Heat fans. He trolled them for suggesting that Haywood Highsmith should be starting over Jimmy Butler before his trade to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat traded Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets for two second-round picks. &quot;Y'all wanted Jimmy to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later The Heat traded him for a bag of chips. That's wild,&quot; Green posted on Threads. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsButler and Green will play their first full season together next season, alongside Steph Curry. The Warriors have not made any noise this offseason, while the majority of the contenders have gotten better.