  "I love it" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts after LeBron James' wife Savannah James reveals her travel essentials

"I love it" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts after LeBron James' wife Savannah James reveals her travel essentials

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 18, 2025 04:05 GMT
Draymond Green
Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts after LeBron James' wife Savannah James reveals her travel essentials. (Photo: @lovehazelrenee on IG)

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was ecstatic to see what Savannah James revealed about her travel essentials. LeBron James' wife shared with her followers the items she carries in her bag when traveling. The NBA offseason is in full swing, and many players and their families are taking trips to enjoy the summer.

In an Instagram post, Savannah shared an edited image of herself emptying her bag. It showed 12 items that are essential to her when traveling, which include things like a passport, a bottle of spring water, a neck pillow, a plush bonnet, a towel, a powerbank, a journal, a small purse and a quarter of beauty products from her skincare line.

"A few things in my travel bag✈️🌍," Savannah wrote.
Hazel Renee was one of many fellow NBA players' wives who commented on Savannah James' post. The two have developed a friendship over the years, especially after Draymond Green signed with Klutch Sports to represent him. Klutch was founded by Rich Paul, who is the longtime agent for LeBron James.

The actress was so happy to see Savannah's essentials, prompting her to comment:

"I love it."
Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, comments on Savannah James' IG post. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj on IG)
Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, comments on Savannah James' IG post. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj on IG)

Hazel and Savannah went to the Met Gala together back in May, when the latter proxied for LeBron James. They were at the after-party, along with April McDaniel, who is Savannah's co-host for her podcast "Everybody's Crazy."

Draymond Green and LeBron James went to Puerto Rico for a vacation last month

Draymond Green and LeBron James went to Puerto Rico for a vacation last month. (Photo: IMAGN)
Draymond Green and LeBron James went to Puerto Rico for a vacation last month. (Photo: IMAGN)

They might be playing for rival teams on the court, but LeBron James and Draymond Green are pretty tight off of it. Some fans of their respective teams might take offense to their friendship, but they can't do anything about it.

James and Green went to Puerto Rico last month to take in the culture of the island. They also watch a Bad Bunny concert, with their appearance in the crowd going viral on social media.

It's going to be a pretty interesting offseason for both the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. The Lakers have officially handed the keys to the franchise to Luka Doncic, with James entering the final year of his contract.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have not made significant moves, with Green baffled at how quickly free agency happened.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

