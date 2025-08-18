"Solid Crew" - Tom Brady fired up as LeBron James, Rich Paul & Draymond Green headline Kevin Love's star-studded offseason golf outing

LA Lakers star LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason, and this time, with a new hobby. The NBA superstar has caught a new fever for golfing, and he has been working on his golfing skills very religiously. After James' latest outing, the Lakers star got the approval from NFL legend Tom Brady.One of the Lakers' stars' closest friends and his former championship teammate, Kevin Love, posted a group picture from his golf outing with big names from sports. He stood alongside James, who wore a printed golf T-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. Love wore a gray golf T-shirt and a pair of black shorts.LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, and Draymond Green had also joined the crew for the special outing. While Paul wore a black T-shirt and matching color shorts, Green wore a pink golf T-shirt and black shorts.&quot;‘Home Course’ ⛳️,&quot; Love wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe star-studded offseason golf outing saw sports figures hyped up in the comment section, including Tom Brady.&quot;Good to know everyone had a course beverage,&quot; former New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz commented.The 7x Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots quarterback was hyped up watching the crew enjoying time golfing.&quot;Solid crew 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,&quot; Brady wrote.Comments on the postGolf has been a highlight in LeBron James' offseason. He continues to post videos of his training, sharing his excitement about taking up another sport. James joins several NBA players, both former and current, highlighted by Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, who have taken golf as their secondary sport.Stephen A. Smith reasons why LeBron James is ahead of Kobe Bryant in all-time great listIn the last few weeks, there have been serious debates about Kobe Bryant's standing among all-time greats. Unlike Stephen A. Smith, several NBA pundits and fans have refused to give LeBron James a higher spot on the list.Earlier this week, when Smith was a guest on Gilbert Arenas' &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; podcast, Smith clarified why he had James as the second greatest ever and ahead of Kobe Bryant. The ESPN sports analyst brought up Bryant's struggles even with a great crew around him.When you're playing with Shaq and the rest of the crew, and ultimately Gasol, Bynum, you had a crew. When you struggled, you really struggled. That was never LeBron,&quot; Smith proclaimed. [Starts at 36:03]Smith further added that wherever LeBron James had been, he had only elevated the team.&quot;Everywhere he’s been, teams have elevated...you look at him with four championships, you can't take that away from him because as bad as the Lakers were as they descended in Kobe's final few years there, would that have ever happened with LeBron? The answer is no.&quot;&quot;With LeBron James, no team would have been as bad as the Lakers were,&quot; Smith added.However, Smith also added that the reason James wasn't the greatest over Michael Jordan because unlike Jordan, he had struggled in the Finals and even lost a few.