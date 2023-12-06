"Big nuts": D'Angelo Russell makes NSFW remarks for Austin Reaves as $54 million guard walks into press room

D’Angelo Russell gave props to teammate Austin Reaves after the latter delivered in the clutch in the Lakers’ 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns in their NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Reaves, who signed a new four-year contract worth $54 million with the Lakers in the offseason, drained a three-pointer from the elbow with 15 seconds left in the game to extend their lead to 115-111 at that point.

The Suns would not recover from it, sending them out of contention for the first-ever NBA Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the victory, "DLo" gave Austin Reaves an interesting shoutout, yelling “Big nuts!” in the pressroom while his teammate was speaking to the media.

Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, reported on it, taking to X, formerly Twitter:

“D’Angelo Russell just walked into the press room as Austin Reaves was talking to the media and yelled, “Big nuts!”

Expand Tweet

The victory kept the Lakers unblemished in In-Season play after sweeping their West Group A assignments.

LeBron James led the way for Los Angeles in the victory over Phoenix with 31 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 15 rebounds while Reaves had 20 points.

Next for the Lakers is an NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal clash with the New Orlean Pelicans on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Austin Reaves impressed at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves was part of Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Before showcasing his further growth as a player in the ongoing NBA season, LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves impressed as a member of Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the offseason.

One of 12 up-and-coming players plucked to represent the United States in the world basketball spectacle, the 25-year-old guard finished as the team’s second-leading scorer in the eight games they played with 13.8 points per game, behind only Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (18.9 ppg). He also had 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.3 spg.

Apart from Reaves and Edwards, also part of the team were Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bobby Portis Jr., Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler and Brandon Ingram.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr spoke of Reaves’ importance in the team in the lead-up to the tournament:

"He fits in wherever we put him, that’s the beauty of Austin. He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with."

Team USA, however, failed to finish in the top three, landing fourth, behind champions Germany, runner-up Serbia and bronze winner Canada.