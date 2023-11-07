"Bigger impact than Shaq": Kendrick Perkins picks Victor Wembanyama over Shaquille O'Neal in key aspect

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama has impressed many to start his career. This includes former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who is already projecting how Wembanyama could eventually surpass NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in one key area.

During a recent episode of “NBA Today,” Perkins first spoke about how Wembanyama will dominate offensively in a different manner than O’Neal.

Perkins highlighted how O’Neal thrived by being physical and bodying opposing players in the paint. However, he said that Wembanyama will dominate using his wide-ranging offensive skillset, including his ability to hit 3-pointers and other types of jumpers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Not in the same fashion, but he will dominate,” Perkins said.

“He’s gonna dominate more on the finesse side. Shaq was just like, ‘I’mma go through your chest, I’mma break your arms, you’re gonna catch an elbow and I’mma snatch the screws out of the rim.’

“Victor is gonna give you that, ‘I’mma dominate in my own way. Hit these pull-up hesi 3s and knock down these middies. I may dunk on you every now and then from outside of the paint or off the pick and roll.’”

Perkins then touched on his expectations for Wembanyama defensively. He said that he expects the 19-year-old French phenom to one day be a better defender than O’Neal due to his elite rim protection:

“But on the defensive side of things, here’s the thing. He’s gonna have a bigger impact than Shaq defensively with his ability to block shots,” Perkins said.

Expand Tweet

Some may consider Perkins’ prediction to be a bit outlandish. However, if Wembanyama continues on the trajectory that many are expecting him to, he may have a chance to one day stack up against O’Neal.

Also Read: "I don’t need your help" - Leaked audio shows Victor Wembanyama beefing with Dennis Schroder during Spurs vs Raptors game

Shaquille O’Neal’s rookie stats vs. Victor Wembanyama’s stats so far

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama

During his rookie year in the 1992-93 NBA season, Shaquille O’Neal made an instant impact for the Orlando Magic.

O’Neal averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game on 56.2% shooting over 81 games.

His strong play not only earned him the 1993 NBA Rookie of the Year award but an All-Star selection as well.

It remains to be seen if Victor Wembanyama will be selected for an All-Star game in his rookie season. However, the 2023 No. 1 pick appears to be on track for an All-Star caliber season.

Through his first seven games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 2.6 bpg and 1.7 3pg on 46.2% shooting.

Also Read: "He’s way too tall": OG Anunoby felt helpless when Victor Wembanyama blocked 3-point attempt