Bilal Coulibaly joins teammate Victor Wembanyama in NBA draft: All you need to know

Victor Wembanyama will enter the NBA in just a few months. The 7-foot-5 center is considered to be a generational talent, which is why he will undoubtedly be the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

However, Wembanyama won't be the only French native to be in the upcoming draft. Bilal Coulibaly, his teammate in Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, has joined him and will be eligible for the draft.

Coulibaly submitted all the necessary paperwork for the draft and is projected to be a first-round pick. While his performances have been overshadowed by Victor Wembanyama and all the attention the future first pick has received, Coulibaly has done a great job this season.

Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly will both represent France in the 2023 NBA draft

Bilal Coulibaly is a 6-7 small forward who's projected to be a first-round pick. However, there is a chance that the French player will improve his draft stock and become a lottery pick, although it's unlikely that he'll be picked with one of the top 10 picks.

"The NBA has always been a dream of mine, and now it's a goal," Coulibaly said regarding his decision to enter the draft. "It's the natural next step in my evolution."

The small forward is only 18, yet he's established himself as one of the best young players in the world. With Victor Wembanyama, Coulibaly has helped the Metropolitans 92 reach a 19-10 record in the 2022-23 season.

Bilal Coulibaly is very athletic and has a lot of potential to become a star in the NBA. Last season, the forward averaged 11.8 points on 45.4% shooting, along with 4.7 rebounds per game. He increased those averages to 21.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while his shooting percentage improved to 51.2%.

Coulibaly and Wembanyama will represent France in the upcoming draft (Image via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old star praised his team and his coach for helping him improve his game.

"I credit being part of the professional group early on, being integrated quickly into the group and having a coach as great as Vincent Collet guide me," the French forward said. "My confidence grew as opportunities came."

ESPN ranks Coulibaly as the 26th best player in the upcoming NBA draft and the fifth-best small forward. There are many other amazing players in the draft, including Brandon Miller, who plays the same position as Bilal Coulibaly.

Considering that Coulibaly will be one of the youngest players in the 2023 NBA draft, many teams could be interested in his services. The Indiana Pacers have two picks in the late first round and could use one of them to draft him.

