The Boston Celtics eventually came up short in the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. With Boston failing to move on to the NBA Finals, their fans were livid while reacting to the disappointing performance.

The C's made a tremendous comeback after being down 3-0 in the ECF series. Considering that they were heavily favored coming into the match-up, Boston was surprisingly in deep water after Miami came out strong and knocked them early.

Regardless, with their superstar duo paving the way, Boston scratched and clawed their way to a Game 7 with a chance to make history. Unfortunately, history was not on their side.

Miami came out strong and remained strong for the entirety of the decisive elimination game at the TD Garden. With a 103-84 win on the road, the Heat utterly embarrassed the Celtics in front of their home crowd.

Needless to say, the display was not well-received by the fans at home. With Boston fans fuming after the second-seed were blown out by the eighth-seed, they shared some vehement reactions to the game.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

GOAT James @BronToAD @TheHoopCentral Now’s a good time to remind everyone, the Celtics have won one ring in the past 37 years. The vast majority of their rings came when there were 8 teams in the league. The idea that they’re the greatest franchise ever is laughable. @TheHoopCentral Now’s a good time to remind everyone, the Celtics have won one ring in the past 37 years. The vast majority of their rings came when there were 8 teams in the league. The idea that they’re the greatest franchise ever is laughable.

💔💔💔💔 @Lerodgers_6 @TheHoopCentral Send brown to the lakers for the god himself dlo @TheHoopCentral Send brown to the lakers for the god himself dlo

halisemen @halisemen



their Championship window has expired ! @TheHoopCentral they need to Rebuildtheir Championship window has expired ! @TheHoopCentral they need to Rebuildtheir Championship window has expired !

A lot of things went wrong for Boston in Game 7. While their shot had been following for the last three games, they were cold from the 3-point line on Monday.

Having shot 21.4% from beyond the arc on 42 attempts is not a recipe for success. Additionally, eight turnovers by Jaylen Brown didn't help their overall situation either.

While this team boasts immense potential for growth, fans seemingly aren't convinced just yet. With many even calling for a rebuild, Boston has their work cut out for them in the offseason.

What will become of the Celtics in the upcoming offseason?

The Boston Celtics will head into the offseason with a lot of tough decisions to make. The most crucial one being the supermax contract extensions that are due for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum is under contract through the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the season after that. Meanwhile, Brown is under contract until the 2023-24 campaign. While Tatum is set to see a contract value of $318 million, Brown is equally expensive at $295 million.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Affording both players in the coming seasons is going to be nigh impossible if they wish to contend for a title. With a small window emerging for next season, Boston may consider trades for Brown.

With some rumors linking him and Golden State, the Celtics may be forced to pull the trigger on a trade sooner rather than later.

