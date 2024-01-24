"Book that 24 championship": Heat's fan excited about the prospect of signing both Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale

The Miami Heat recently signed Terry Rozier in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a lottery-protected 2027 first-round draft pick. However, it seems like the team is not done trying to update their roster. According to the latest news, the Heat have turned their attention toward the Brooklyn Nets.

According to an NBA Insider, Miami is expected to pursue Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale in a possible trade. The Athletic’s William Guillory said that the Heat are trying to update their roster, especially their offense, and they might make some calls to Brooklyn.

After NBA Central put up a post on X (formerly Twitter), Heat’s fans seemed excited about the possible trade. Apart from some of the fans not seeing much value in the trade, most of the fans were excited about the Heat possibly adding two players to their roster.

One of the fans opined that the possible trade could make the Miami Heat the 2023-24 NBA champions.

“If Miami can manage to land them, book that 24 championship,” the fan wrote.

Considering how big Smith’s and Neale’s addition would be for Heat’s shooting, another fan wrote:

“I can already see any of them going 7/9 from 3 in a crucial game in the ECF against Boston.”

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

Can Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale turn things around for Heat?

The Miami Heat haven’t been fortunate in terms of making perfect trade moves, especially this offseason. Earlier they missed out on trading for Bradley Beal and then Damian Lillard. However, it seems like they are making the right moves after that initial failure.

They recently added Terry Rozier in a trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets. Now they are reportedly looking to acquire Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith.

If the Heat makes the trade for both, it will certainly make them better on both ends of the floor. Finney-Smith and O’Neale are both young players who could provide the Heat with 3-and-D options on their roster. Finney-Smith is a certified 3-and-D player, shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc and averaging 8.9 PPG in 28 minutes.

O’Neale can also produce better on the court on both ends. He averages 7.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG and 3.0 APG in 24 minutes. He is a career 38.0% shooter from the field.

Miami is 24-19 so far into the season and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They are 10th in the league in defensive rating but 20th in the league when it comes to offensive ratings. If they add both O’Neal and Finney Smith without giving up much, they can seriously rise up to become one of the top contenders in the East.

The Nets are already in a tough spot this season and perhaps might be looking for future picks as well. They can possibly give up some pieces and bring in some new assets to, at least, get in the Play-In Tournament.

