"Boston definitely knows about choking" - NBA fans react as Paul Pierce trolls Knicks with 'Choke' custom t-shirt

NBA fans reacted to Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce trolling the New York Knicks after a Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. On Thursday, Pierce showed up on the set of Fox Sports' "Speak" show in a custom-made T-shirt.

The white T-shirt featured the New York Post's article, featuring the iconic "Choke" celly from Pacers legend Reggie Miller against the Knicks, besides a picture of Tyrese Haliburton copying Miller's celly. Haliburton made the same gesture as Miller after he made the game-tying shot against the Knicks in Game 1.

Paul Pierce trolling the Knicks with the choke celly didn't sit well with some fans.

"Ain’t that what Boston did choke twice jajajajaja," one fans wrote.

Some fans reminded Pierce that his Celtics team was already out of the playoffs, and some predicted the Knicks would win the series in five games.

"Where Boston at though?"

"Knicks in 5 ….. and Boston in Cancun 😂😂😂," the fan wrote.

A fan took a shot at Pierce and alleged the Celtics of choking in the series.

"Boston def knows about choking huh Paulie," the fan wrote.

A fan took a shot at Paul Pierce saying that since he couldn't play for the Knicks, he was hating on the team now.

"He hating from outside of the club and he couldn’t even get in while he was playing!! He still chasing that farewell tour, remember they don’t love u like that 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡!! Knicks in 6 💙🧡."

Another fan called out Paul Pierce for being bitter.

"Bitter old man," the fan wrote.

Paul Pierce took a jab at the Knicks after Celtics exit from playoffs

Jayson Tatum's injury was a severe blow to the Boston Celtics. If they had any hope of repeating the title, it ended with Tatum exiting with injury. However, to the Knicks' credit, they went 2-0 in the series with Tatum on the roster, at TD Garden.

After the Celtics exited the season with a 4-2 loss, Paul Pierce, blamed the series loss to the injury.

"We were injured, didn't have our star," Pierce said. "But it's cool, we're gonna bounce back next year. It's all good, we're chillin. We didn't have our All-NBA player, First Team, MVP candidate, who led us in all of these categories. So, you know, whatever."

However, Pierce didn't stop there. He also said that the Pacers would take them down in ECF.

"Pacers gonna pop y'all, though," he said. "Y'all know that, right? Y'all know that the Pacers are gonna get y'all. So, I don't even wanna hear all that. Yeah, y'all feeling good. Y'all beat an injured Celtics team."

Jayson Tatum's injury has jeopardized the Celtics' 2025-26 season. The defending champions will have to play at least a big part of the season without their star player. in the absence of Tatum, Jaylen would have a perfect opportunity to rise and shine.

