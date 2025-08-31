  • home icon
  • “Both of them would hurt a n***a heart”: Michael Porter Jr. delivers unflinching admission on harsh ‘th*t daughter or gay son’ question

“Both of them would hurt a n***a heart”: Michael Porter Jr. delivers unflinching admission on harsh ‘th*t daughter or gay son’ question

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 31, 2025 14:54 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five - Source: Getty
Michael Porter Jr. answered trending th*t daughter or gay son’ question [Picture Credit: Getty]

For NBA fans, this offseason has been a season of getting to know Michael Porter Jr. The former NBA champion was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

On Saturday, Porter Jr. was engaged in a candid conversation with content creator and rapper PlaqueBoyMax. The streamer posed a trending question to the basketball player, asking him if he would rather have a "th*t daughter" or a "gay son."

"Yeah, that tough ... like both of them would be a tough game ... Both of them would hurt a n***a heart," Porter Jr. said.
For those new to the "th*t" term, it is a slang term for a woman who has multiple se*ual partners.

The NBA player added that he wouldn't judge someone, but from where he comes from (Missouri) and his family background, it would be difficult for him to have them in his family.

Michael Porter Jr. made headlines earlier this month when he supported sports betting, saying it would make a lot of his friends rich. During the same time. The Nets player also revealed that he struggled with "the constant pull of the flesh," and women were his vice.

"My vice has always come in the form of women," he said. "And when I'm far from God ... that seems to be the place that devil gets me, is in the space of women."

Michael Porter Jr. gets brutally honest about OnlyF*ns star Sophie Rain's multi-million dollar earnings

Earlier this week, OnlyF*ns star Sophie Rain claimed she made almost as much as LeBron James through her adult engagement on the platform. Rain appeared in YouTuber David Dobrik's vlog on Tuesday.

She claimed she made $43 million last year ($82 million in the last year and a half), and earned $28,472 per hour. These numbers were apparently too much to handle for Michael Porter Jr. when creator PlaqueBoyMax asked for his thoughts about the adult star's earnings.

"I mean, to me, it's kinda lame that dudes is giving her $50ms, bro," Porter Jr. said. "And it be dudes that probably got wives and kids and they're over there in their little rooms being weird. To me, that's wild."

Porter Jr. claimed that, contrary to what users think, the account holders are not even talking one-on-one to their customers, and in most cases, it's men from a different country engaging in conversation. The Brooklyn Nets player said that while he was open to almost everything, he has never used OnlyF*ns.

