Bradley Beal update: Phoenix Suns guard's probable return date & more explored

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is closing in on a return to the lineup soon. Beal has only played three games this season and has missed a total of 12 games since then due to a back injury. Before he made his debut for the Suns, the three-time All-Star missed the first seven games of the season.

The Suns are hopeful that their Big Three can all be healthy and play the rest of the season together. Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have stayed healthy for the most part, and Beal is the only missing piece to the lineup.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the one-time All-NBA star is targeting his return to basketball on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Beal hasn't adjusted well to the Phoenix offense this season, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The 6-foot-3 guard hasn't shot well, only making 39.1% of his shots, including 33.3% of his 3-pointers.

After their 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, their fourth loss in their last five games, Booker is hopeful to have Beal back. He's hoping to get a chance to play with all three stars healthy this season, which could be a positive change for the Suns.

"You guys know that one piece can always change a team drastically," Booker said. "That is not an ordinary piece that we are adding, either. That is Bradley Beal. Me and KD have played together, sure. But we have not had Brad out there. One person can change everything, the whole landscape and the spacing.

"Obviously, I can keep saying that I cannot wait until he comes back, but making sure that he is healthy and ready to go before he does."

Booker on Bradley Beal's offensive abilities

Many are waiting for Bradley Beal to return to action for the Suns soon. One of the people who is excited to see Beal back in action is Booker. As someone who's had the experience of playing against him, the former Kentucky guard is aware of what he can bring on the offensive end.

"That's the nightmares that all coaches have trying to guard Brad," Booker said. "Not only coaches, the opposing players. I've been on the other side of it.

"He can stop on a dime and get to his pull up so fast. But he's also played different roles. I think the last couple years, he was more of a facilitator. A year before that, he averaged 30 a game. It just shows the versatility of what he can do. He's a problem."

