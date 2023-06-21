Brandon Miller NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

Brandon Miller poses to be one of the most promising wings in the 2023 NBA Draft. Viewed as one of the headliners of the draft, the Alabama product is certainly going to be a valuable selection.

Brandon Miller is a 6-foot-9 forward fresh off a one-year stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 20-year-old showed tremendous potential for growth as a wing player.

Miller is viewed as a desirable prospect primarily because of his shooting ability. By virtue of being a longer forward, he has an easy time getting shots up when guarded by most players in the backcourt.

To back this up, he has the skill and awareness to beat bigger defenders off the dribble when the situation arises.

His primary selling point is a pull-up jumper. His awareness and ability to find the rim off the catch are also very impressive. Although he isn't the most dominant rim-finisher at his size, Miller is still quite potent. But it is safe to say there is undoubtedly room for growth as he works on his craft.

Draft Dummies @DraftDummies Not often you see two top 10 picks go 1 on 1 in a straight ISO. Brandon Miller completely dusts Ant Black here. Not often you see two top 10 picks go 1 on 1 in a straight ISO. Brandon Miller completely dusts Ant Black here. https://t.co/005IhiQIZ4

Defensively, Miller has shown some solid foundations. He moves his feet right and has the right idea when it comes to positioning himself. He has a phenomenal work rate and is very aware of his team's defensive state even while he's off the ball.

The downside to Miller's game is that his athleticism could use some work. There is also some criticism regarding his weight as he weighs in at only 200 lbs at his size. However, considering the overall package, Brandon Miller is undoubtedly a lottery pick.

Brandon Miller widely expected to be a Top-3 pick

It is more or less certain that Brandon Miller will be in the Top-3 in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the first pick is undoubtedly going to be Victor Wembanyama, the Charlotte Hornets or the Portland Trail Blazers may have their shot at Miller.

He would be a valuable addition to either team. The Hornets are a team in particular disarray at the moment. While also considering that they are in need of a solid wing, they could take a shot at Miller. Adrian Wojnarowski even believes that Miller has seemingly "sealed" Charlotte's pick.

The situation with the Trail Blazers is a little more tricky considering that they already have a promising young wing in Shaedon Sharpe.

While also keeping in mind the value of a high draft pick as a trading chip, either the Hornets or the Blazers could make some moves on draft night.

