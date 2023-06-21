NBA Draft 2023- Adrian Wojnarowski says that Brandon Miller has seemingly sealed the Charlotte Hornets' second-overall pick

The Charlotte Hornets may have finally made up their mind on who to pick between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft. Charlotte owns the No. 2 pick and has been reportedly undecided on who to grab until the two players’ latest workout with the team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report about the Hornets’ potential pick (via Savage):

“Brandon Miller further solidified his standing as Charlotte's choice at No. 2... Both Miller and Scoot Henderson came back to Charlotte for second workouts... Miller was better the second time around.”

The Charlotte Hornets already have LaMelo Ball, an electric and All-Star point guard, to run the show. They need a versatile forward in the mold of a Brandon Miller to help improve the team.

Miller’s first workout with the team, however, reportedly left the front office a little bit disappointed. They were rumored to be a little more impressed than Scoot Henderson, another ball-dominant playmaker.

The Hornets eventually decided to bring both players for a second session with the trainers and coaching staff. This time, outgoing team owner Michael Jordan was on hand to watch the workouts.

Based on Wojnarowski’s report, Charlotte’s brass may have been finally convinced that they have their guy, which was their plan A, to begin with.

The Charlotte Hornets could try to move up in the NBA draft for another Top 20 pick

The Charlotte Hornets have five picks in the NBA draft. They own the 2nd, 27th, 34th, 39th and 41st. Charlotte needs immediate help to at least be competitive. They can package a combination of their next four picks to get someone in the Top 20.

Charlotte needs size and length and could target Michigan’s Jett Howard, a versatile 6-8, 215-pound forward. Howard and Miller will give the team a nice combo of fast, athletic and skilled forwards who will maximize LaMelo Ball’s passing and court vision.

The team also is awash with cash so they could also get help in free agency. But getting rookies would be the best option as they can build a core that is led by Ball.

Whether or not Charlotte gets back in the Top 20 in the draft remains to be seen. Getting Miller will already be a big win for them to return to basketball relevance.

