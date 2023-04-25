BREAKING- Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is a major doubt for Game 5 against Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is expected to be doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star guard injured his index finger in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report:

"Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there's still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful."

De'Aaron Fox has arguably been the best player in the Kings-Warriors series. He is averaging 31.5 points on 44.7% shooting, including 34.2% from deep. "Swipa" is also putting up 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals in four games against the defending champs.

The Sacramento Kings could be doomed following De'Aaron Fox's injury

De'Aaron Fox, if he's able to play, is expected to have a protective cover on his finger. Even without the Golden State Warriors' defense on him, efficiently making shots will already be a big challenge for him.

